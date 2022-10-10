A. Shanmugasundaram Chair instituted at Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 10, 2022 19:03 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is the Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, handing over the appointment letter to Arun Immanuel, England-based consultant surgeon, as the first professor of Dr. A. Shanmugasundaram Chair, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has instituted a chair in the name of Dr. A. Shanmugasundaram, founder-chairman of Vinayaka Missions deemed university.

The first professor of the chair is Arun Immanuel who received the nomination letter from Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi at a function in the medical university on Monday. Dr. Arun is a consultant upper GI and minimally invasive surgeon in England.

“When the university was established, some trusts were instituted. Now, a team of experts inspected the trusts and recommended that chairs could be instituted. So far, in India, no medical university has made such an effort. This is the first of its kind effort. The chair is funded by Vinayaka Mission’s Chancellor A.S. Ganesan and has been created on the lines of those in Harvard and Cambridge universities. The Chair professor will conduct workshops annually in an affiliated college of the university and deliver lectures on developments in the field,” said medical university Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan. The Chair would focus on robotics and artificial intelligence in medicine., she said.

