A serene ecosystem that lies adjacent to a busy road at Mogappair

For Rahul Adikesavan, 23, the day starts at the Mangal Eri Park, also called Arignar Anna Park, in Ward 92 of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), abutting the Anna Nagar-Ambattur Road at Mogappair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before starting his regular walk along the walkway around the pond, fed by a network of storm water drains from the adjacent areas, Mr. Rahul checks his weight in the machine near the entrance.

Like him, people across age groups gather for their morning walk in the park to experience the cool breeze and the chirping of birds. “I bring my children to this park daily as the thick vegetation here offers clean air. They enjoy seeing ducks, cormorants, and colourful fishes swim in the pond,” says R. Lalitha, a resident of Collector Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Space for yoga

Children also enjoy having their hands on the equipment in the play area. There is a dedicated space, too, for people to do yoga and meditation. While many walk or jog along the walkway, some exercise in the open gymnasium in the park. A few sit on the benches under the thick canopy of large trees and flowering plants to discuss politics and philosophy. They also enjoy a cup of soup or tender coconut sold near the entrance.

Some years ago, the GCC desilted the pond, which was filled with hyacinth and other weeds. It also gave a facelift to the entire ecosystem by facilitating access to more visitors. The 520-metre-long walkway was widened to 4.5 metres. It also draws people from Ambattur, Anna Nagar West, Padi, and Nolambur.

Youngsters from nearby localities play volleyball at the court here. Apart from being a point for nature-lovers to converge, the park plays a vital role in recharging the groundwater table in the nearby areas, say locals.

Saplings planted

According to R.V. Thilagar, councillor, Ward 92, the park was developed as a ‘model park’ by the GCC. Given the large footfall, eight workers have been appointed to clean the park daily. With the help of college students and non-governmental organisations, various species of fruit-bearing saplings have been planted. He says the GCC has planned to construct a gymnasium for women in the park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.