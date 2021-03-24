Tamil Nadu

A scripted campaign

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK’s Bodinayakkanur candidate O. Panneerselvam’s campaign managers have been building hype around his speeches by not just streaming them on Facebook and YouTube but also providing teasers. His campaign, however, follows a script. As his convoy slows down, he is briefed about the work implemented in the area, which he reads out from a piece of paper. He then seeks votes for the “Two Leaves” symbol. Very rarely does he target opponents or even deviate from the script.

