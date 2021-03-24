Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK’s Bodinayakkanur candidate O. Panneerselvam’s campaign managers have been building hype around his speeches by not just streaming them on Facebook and YouTube but also providing teasers. His campaign, however, follows a script. As his convoy slows down, he is briefed about the work implemented in the area, which he reads out from a piece of paper. He then seeks votes for the “Two Leaves” symbol. Very rarely does he target opponents or even deviate from the script.
A scripted campaign
L. Srikrishna
Bodinayakkanur,
March 24, 2021 01:15 IST
L. Srikrishna
Bodinayakkanur,
March 24, 2021 01:15 IST
