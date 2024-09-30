A scientist’s passion for tech transfer gets him national recognition

ADVERTISEMENT

A researcher in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has made it his mission to innovate and encourage students to become entrepreneurs. Meet Prabhu Rajagopal, who was recently awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award.

The award was in the Technology and Innovation category which recognised his contributions to fundamental research in ultrasonics and robotics, translational efforts through startups and science administration and outreach encouraging the next generation of students and startup enthusiasts to nurture their entrepreneurial dream.

Mr. Prabhu’s interest in maintaining the integrity and safety of structures such as pipelines, dams, furnaces led him to develop ultrasonic sensors. The sensors use soundwaves to infer the condition at a remote location. The “ultrasonic lenses” can be used to assess the condition of a furnace, an oven smelter or a nuclear reactor at a very high temperature or deep underwater.

He developed robots to aid inspection of structural stability of pipelines underwater. He developed submersible robots that could check the structural elements in dams, river crossings on roads and rails, and sewer pipelines.

“I am also passionate about technology transfer. A lot of my work involves developing new techniques, new sensors, robots and so on. I started working with startups as a way of translating this research in fields,” Mr. Prabhu explains.

He has so far created five startups and is the head of the IIT Madras’ Centre for Innovation. He is the founding advisor of the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which organised the first Nirmaan Day last week. Over 30 teams presented their innovations and ideas, some of which had reached the prototype stage and others. which had received the first purchase order from companies.

Some of Mr. Prabhu’s startups have a presence across the country and in West Asia. One of his startups is maintaining the sewer network in nearly half a dozen smart cities and has developed a robot to eliminate manual scavenging,

Mr. Prabhu is passionate about his startup Plenome Technologies, which is working on developing an app that will help people access their health records and have control over them. The app, he hopes, will be ready by next year. The startup is already trialing the app through some large government and private hospitals.

The challenge is digitising the health records. There are issues such as preventing errors, including deliberate errors, he says.

“How do we ensure the patient has access and control of the data and the data storage and retrieval? Ultimately it will lead to data interoperability and safe access to health records. My dream is that the patient will set who accesses the records,” he says.

While one part is about work in the laboratory and research the second part is translating the work, and the third part is taking his own learning and generalising so that the whole system benefits, he says of his work at the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell.

