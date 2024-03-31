A school that has touched the lives of many

March 31, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

Ever since it was started, Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, a prominent institution at Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai, has maintained its core value — uplifting girl children, especially those from the weaker sections. From a mere 51 students, the school now educates over 2,400.

According to details shared by Rev. Sr. Xavier Mary FMM, the principal, Holy Angels, which was established in 1888 at Mylapore, initially served the Anglo-Indian students. It was run by the Parish Management. Then the FMM (Franciscan Missionaries of Mary) congregation took charge of it and called it St. Thomas European School. In 1909, it was called Holy Angels. In 1934, the foundation was laid for a new building at Thyagaraya Nagar.

“It was because of the relentless efforts of Mother Klemens that the school gained its recognition. The primary objective is to provide holistic education, fulfilling the vision and mission of Mother Foundress, Blessed Mary of the Passion,” the principal said. The foundress of the school, Hélène de Chappotin, was known throughout the world by her religious name, Mother Mary of the Passion. In 2009, the school celebrated its Platinum Jubilee, with A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (former President of India) as the chief guest.

Air raid precaution headquarters

The school also has another historic past. During World War II, the government requisitioned the Holy Angels property to be used as air raid precaution headquarters, the Madras High Court, and the Law College during the war.

The Holy Angels alumni database shows some interesting names in the business world. From government, education and the film industry, students of this school are working across several sectors. Former PepsiCo Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi did her schooling here. Other prominent alumni include Nikila Srinivasan, vice-president, product management, Meta; Amelia Betsy C. , Indian Statistical Service, Deputy Director, Ministry of MSME, Chennai; and actors Revathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Students of the school have also shone in sports, getting State, national and international recognition. Citing a few names, the principal said: “Our student Archana entered the Asian Book of Records by performing ‘Silambam’ blindfolded for 11 hours and 30 minutes. Jerlina Antony A., bagged the third rank in the National Roller-Skating Championship (she has a tally of 98 gold medals, 31 silver, and 13 bronze), and Jaynyee N. secured the first place in District Taekwondo and has represented the State,” she added.

Curriculum expansion

When asked about the future of the school, the principal said: “The aim is to enhance the upholding of the core values of the school. And to ensure that students have a high-quality of education and perform better at the national level. The school aims to expand its curriculum by introducing IGCSE [International General Certificate of Secondary Education] in the upcoming years.”