A row over a Government Pleader’s appointment in 1960 and its aftermath

The Congress rule under the leadership of K. Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu (April 1954-October 1963) is still hailed as the golden period that the State witnessed in governance. But, even when such a towering figure was the Chief Minister, the State was not free of rows, not only in the area of collective responsibility of the Cabinet but also in legislature-judiciary relations. Almost at the fag end of the term of the second House (1957-62), A. Alagiriswami’s appointment as Government Pleader had initially triggered the row over propriety but eventually, led to the virtual clash between the two organs of the state.

It all began on June 23, 1960 with the appointment of Alagiriswami, Principal Judge, City Civil Court, Chennai, as the Government Pleader with effect from July 1. A week after Alagiriswami assumed charge, a delegation of the Madras Bar Association met the Chief Minister on July 7 and lodged its “emphatic protest” with him as, it contended, the new Pleader “has not been a practising lawyer at the time of his appointment, it [the move] is likely to impair the independence of the judiciary.”

The Association was resentful of the attitude of Advocate General V.K. Thiruvenkatachari, who was responsible for the insertion of Ninth Schedule to the Constitution and bringing under the Schedule a couple of pieces of legislation on land reforms that were struck down by Patna and Calcutta High Courts. The Association pulled him up for what it considered, his failure “to uphold and safeguard the interest and privileges” of the Bar, according to a news report published by The Hindu on July 9, 1960.

Alagiriswami himself felt unperturbed over the raging controversy. Commenting on assuming the office of the Government Pleader, he told an event organised by the Law Association, Chennai, on July 13 that his mind was quite clear on this matter, because it was not a matter of his own seeking.

Expectedly, the matter reached the doorsteps of the Madras High Court, which, on July 29, admitted a petition filed by A. Ramachandran, an advocate, questioning the appointment. Nearly four weeks later, on August 26, a Bench of the Court — Justice P. V, Balakrishna Aiyar and Justice G. R. Jagadisan — dismissed the petition, though the two judges delivered separate judgments.

Balakrishna Aiyar observed that the rules pertaining to the appointment of the Government Pleader being devoid of statutory force, had no legal sanctions behind them and in such a situation, the only safeguards must be the sense of responsibility, the respect for propriety, the regard for decorum, and the obligation to behave fairly and, beyond all else, to behave honestly, which must actuate and bind the holders of every public office of whatever consequence.

Appointment not transgressed any rule

Justice Jagadisan remarked that the prerogative writs, which the High Court could issue, had got their strict limits that had to be adhered to. The province of the Court in a quo warranto proceeding was to determine whether there had been an usurpation of a public office and not to search the conscience of the appointing authority, to ascertain his motive. The order of appointment of Alagiriswami had not transgressed any rule, regulation, or law.

This was how The Hindu, on August 28, 1960, reported the judgment.

A week later, when the Legislative Assembly met, the observations made by the Madras High Court, especially those of Balakrishna Aiyar, formed the subject matter of a privilege motion and an adjournment motion. While S. Lazar, Congress legislator of Lalgudi raised the privilege issue, M. Kalyanasundaram, leader of the Communist Party of India, representing the then Tiruchi-II constituency, moved an adjournment motion. On the assurance given by C. Subramaniam (CS), Finance and Law Minister, the CPI leader did not press his motion. In fact, one more member – P. S. Chinnadurai of the Praja Socialist Party elected from Palladam – sought to put the government on the mat but his motion was not permitted by the House.

On September 6, Ramachandran again approached the Court, this time wanting the judiciary to restrain the Assembly Speaker U. Krishna Rau from allowing any discussion on the privilege motion, and the Court too had issued a notice to the Speaker.

“Kamaraj: A Study,” authored by V.K. Narasimhan and published by the National Book Trust in 2007, referred to Rau invoking the Constitutional autonomy given to the legislature and declaring his non-adherence to the Court. In the controversy, the man who was under fire was CS and it was well known that the Law Minister’s support to Alagiriswami made a difference to the latter getting appointed. However, Kamaraj came to the defence of his Minister. Not only did he deny the suggestion that the appointment was made to favour the candidate with the intention of improving the prospects of his elevation to the Bar but also asserted that the “ultimate responsibility for that decision is largely mine,” according to The Hindu on September 8, 1960. He added that “my other two colleagues [CS and Home Minister M. Bakthavatsalam] can be held answerable only to the extent I had shared that responsibility with them.”

Better sense prevailed on both sides and the matter was laid to rest with the Govenror Bisnuram Medhi, who earlier held the post of Assam Chief Minister for seven years at a stretch, proroguing the Assembly. Ramachandran’s petition was again dismissed. Six years later, Alagiriswami was made a judge of the Madras High Court; in 1970, Chairman of the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission, and two years later, a Supreme Court judge.

