A river in the Kongu region, which once fostered a civilisation, has gone dry

“Mathura menunathi peruki yirukarai vazhiya, Vakaivakai kuthipAyung kurudi malaiyurai MurugA,” goes a verse from The Tiruppugazh, the 15th Century anthology of religious songs sung by Saint Arunagirinathar. Translating to — “By the floods in River Madhuram inundating the banks, with water jumping about in all directions in this place called Kurudimalai...That is Your abode, Oh MurugA!” — the text is one of the earliest literary references to Kurudimalai, the origin of River Madhuram, known today as Kousika. Arunagirinathar’s poetic words imply the dynamic flow of the river, hinting at its historical and cultural significance.

Conservationists in the Kongu region, where the river merges with the Noyyal before joining the Cauvery, say, “Its present predicament does injustice to its beauty described in the text.”

Debate on classification

In fact, according to revenue records, the river is officially called ‘Vannathangarai Odai’. “The debate on its classification as a river has persisted for decades. However, given its historical and archaeological significance, as well as its ongoing contribution to modern irrigation, it deserves recognition as a river,” says Selvaraj, secretary of the Kousika Neerkarangal Trust, which is involved in the watershed development and rejuvenation of the Kousika.

Originating from the Kurudimalai or Kuruthi Hills, which boasts of a peak named after William Lambton, the renowned surveyor of India, this river once traversed 52 km after several streams from the hills merged with it near the foothills. Today, one of the rivulet tributaries is blocked by brick kilns in the Thadagam valley, narrowing its width to 12-20 metres. The river also faces multiple interruptions from encroachments throughout its course in the Annur, Sulur, Sarcarsamakulam, and Periyanaickenpalayam blocks in Coimbatore district and the Avinashi block in Tiruppur district. In total, the river has a catchment of 525 square kilometres.

Excavations in 2011

The Kousika Neerkarangal Trust says the river, which fostered a civilisation about 2,000 years ago, is not even a shadow of what it was. In 2011, a team of students, archaeological professors, and historians conducted excavations and the carbon-dating of artefacts unearthed along the banks suggests the river could be 10,000 years old. This assertion is supported by archaeological findings in Kovilpalayam and Idigarai, dating back to the Iron Age (1500 BCE–500 BCE). These artefacts are displayed at the Coimbatore Government Museum.

“In fact, some years ago, cattle skeletons, including teeth samples, were excavated from its banks, and carbon-dating found them to be around 15,000 years old. This adds evidence to the ancient history of the Kongu region,” says R. Poongundran, former Assistant Director of the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology.

K. Rajan, Professor and Head of the Department of History at Pondicherry University, who has 20 years of experience in archaeological expeditions in Tamil Nadu, states in his research paper, Archaeology of Tamilnadu (Kongu Country), “Megalithic pit, main cist, port hole, subsidiary cist and burial urns were also found.”

One of the first excavators of the riverbanks was Robert Bruce Foote, a British geologist and archaeologist who conducted geological surveys of prehistoric locations in India in the 1860s. “At a time when the British government was looking to set up railway lines in the region, Bruce Foote undertook excavations to ensure that artefacts were not ruined in the process,” says Kumaravel Ramaswamy, secretary of Yaakkai Heritage Trust, which has been documenting the river’s history for several years.

Still linked to tanks

Today, the course of the Kousika continues to retain link with numerous tanks coming under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Irrigation Project, including the Kousika Lake near Kulathupalayam, the Sarkarsamakulam Lake near Kovilpalayam, and the Agrakarasamakulam Lake near Idikarai. However, changes in waterways, low rainfall, sinking groundwater levels, and riverbed encroachment have severely affected its flow, making it nearly non-existent for most of the year. In the Sulur block, the groundwater level is critical, and in the other four blocks, it is overexploited, according to data from the Kousika Neerkarangal Trust, endorsed by the Water Resources Department.

Historically, the river had been known to be perennial. “Only in the last 10 to 12 years has it been drying up in summers, and sometimes even during monsoons. The tanks linked to the river are now largely dry and filled with waste, weed, and debris, which may impact the Athikadavu-Avinashi Irrigation Project. Current efforts focus on rejuvenating these tanks,” says Mr. Selvaraj. While the river has apparently faded out of memory, conservationists in Coimbatore doggedly reflect on its past glory and underscore the need for rejuvenation amid depleting water resources and rapid development. Echoing this, S. Tirumurthi, caretaker of the Kaattu Bannari Amman Temple in the Kuruthi Hills, says, “This year, the district faced severe heatwave and water depletion. In times like this, we ought to leave no stone unturned in our endeavour to revive every waterbody, more importantly the once-popular Vannathangarai Odai.”