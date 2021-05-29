A. Raja’s wife no more

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 23:56 IST

Parameshwari, wife of Member of Parliament from the DMK and former Union Telecom Minister A. Raja, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday evening.

A statement issued by the hospital said she was fighting cancer that was in an advanced stage. She was in the ICU on ventilator support, after her condition deteriorated in last week. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited her family at the hospital earlier on Saturday to enquire about her health.

Advertising

Advertising