A. Raja says he won’t be cowed down by case

CHENNAI

13 December 2020 15:44 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a case against the former Union Minister for allegedly making abusive remarks about CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former CM Jayalalithaa

Former Union Minister and DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja on Sunday welcomed the case filed against him by the State government, saying it had given him an opportunity to prove the remarks made by the Supreme Court against late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate wealth case.

“It (filing of the case) is a cowardly act,” he said and charged that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is not able to either prove or disprove “what I have said in the open letter against Jayalalithaa.”

Mr. Raja, in a statement, said if a chargesheet was filed in the case against him, he would be able to prove the remarks made against Jayalalithaa by the Supreme Court. “If the Chief Minister feels that I will be cowed down by these cases he must be ignorant. I will make use of the case against me to expose the corruption of Jayalalithaa and Mr. Palaniswami,” he claimed. He added that when the DMK forms the government the corrupt will be brought to book.