A question of language

COIMBATORE

05 April 2021 01:33 IST

Posters of the BJP, welcoming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, came in handy for the DMK alliance to find a reason to tell the electorate to shun the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The poster read “Welcome Yogi Adityanath to Dakshina Pradesh”. The IT wing of the DMK immediately turned active, and social media platforms were agog with posts, calling on the electorate to shun the BJP, “as wanted to change the name of Tamil Nadu”.

