For this Madurai woman, a public toilet for a house?

A public toilet’s door, reading aan (men) on the right side and penn (women) on the left, in Anuppanadi, is shut from the outside. A. Karuppayi, the caretaker of the Corporation-run facility, hobbles to open the door after a long walk from the nearest bus stand. “I am just returning from meeting some Revenue Department officials. They are trying to set up my bank account. Remove your slippers and enter the house,” she says.

The pay-and-use toilet, constructed between 2004 and 2005, has been her “home” for several years.

Her unusual boarding arrangement is no longer a surprise for her neighbours. M. Susai Mari, her friend, says it is Karuppayi’s only means to earn a livelihood and a safe space to live. “She cannot read and write. Where else will she go? She only has a daughter who lives far away,” she says.

Recently, Ms. Karuppayi has been making frequent trips to the District Collectorate, in an attempt to receive old age pension to ensure a regular income. “The delay has been excruciating, but it is finally happening,” she says.

The 60-year-old has lived in the toilet complex for over 20 years.

“For years, people have come to the area to relieve themselves. My husband and I would clean it together and charge a meagre fee. When he died 17 years ago, I continued the work. Former Councillor S. Ganesan decided to make it a permanent structure with proper toilet stalls. Now the space is under the control of the Corporation,” she says.

Ms. Karuppayi’s house is minimalist, with only a few day-to-day items — a folded bed lumped in a corner, three pots of drinking water, a sombu (pot) and a mirror. “There are four toilet stalls for men and women on either sides. I sit here in the middle — my home, my office, and collect the money. I charge them two rupees and clean it every time it starts to smell. People benefit from me living here, as the toilets are spick and span,” she says.

She has an electricity connection to power a light, a fan and some motors during the summer, when there is little or no water in the toilet stalls. “During the summer, I don’t have too much income. I keep kanji (gruel) that lasts me three days. I have to ration my food,” she says. Ms. Karuppayi has petitioned officials about three times. She has even paid ₹5,000 to a broker and lost all the money in an attempt to get her pension. “I decided to try once again. The officials have finally woken up,” she says.

Revenue Department officials have visited her house and say they have set up her bank account with the Bank of Baroda on Wednesday. “We have inspected the living conditions. She will be eligible for a pension of ₹1,000 each month,” says a senior Revenue Inspector.

When asked if she’d use the money to move to a more comfortable setting, Ms. Karuppayi says she is unsure. “All my friends are here and the work gets done. If I move to some distant quarters that the government provides, how will my friends know if I am dead or alive,” she says. She adds that she will consider moving to a house in the same area if the rent is cheap.