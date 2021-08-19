A promise to bring down revenue deficit

CHENNAI

19 August 2021 01:20 IST

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday promised the Assembly that he would bring down the State’s revenue deficit.

“The State’s revenue deficit increased in the last six years. I promise to bring it down in the seventh year, despite the second wave of COVID-19,” he said, responding to PMK floor leader G.K. Mani.

Referring to the projection in the interim Budget presented by the then AIADMK government that the revenue deficit would be brought down to 23% or 24%, he said it was wrong because “the previous government did not take into account the second wave”.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have [now] become realistic,” the Finance Minister said.