A project to create a shipping route in the shallow straits awaits revival 

February 17, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The vexatious Sethusamudram project is back in the limelight with the ruling DMK making a renewed bid for its implementation.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution on January 12. Moved by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the resolution called upon the Central government to implement the project immediately and assured it of the State’s cooperation. Recently, in both Houses of Parliament, the DMK MPs reiterated the demand.

Stalled on the orders of the Supreme Court in 2007, the project, officially called the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project (SSCP), is no stranger to controversies. Over the years, political, social, environmental and religious factors have characterised the popular discourse surrounding the SSCP. Even though its revival was raised by political parties, especially the DMK, at times in the last 15-odd years, it has acquired a fresh vigour now, particularly after Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh’s observations on Ram Setu in the Rajya Sabha.

Plea in court

Going by the official transcript of the Rajya Sabha’s debates for December 22, 2022, the Union Minister said, “It is difficult to actually pinpoint the exact structure that existed there, but there is some kind of an indication, direct or indirect, that those structures have existed.” Also called Adam’s Bridge in the contemporary parlance, Ram Setu, a chain of shoals, separates the shallow region that covers the Gulf of Mannar in the south and Palk Bay in the north (broadly between Danushkodi in Tamil Nadu and Mannar in Sri Lanka). A petition, filed by former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy, to declare Ram Setu a national heritage monument is sub judice.

Even three years ago, the importance of the project was acknowledged by a parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture. In its report, presented to Parliament in March 2020, the committee described the project as one that seeks to provide “a vital link to [the] Gulf region which is a very productive corridor from India’s economic point of view”. The Union government, in its reply tabled in Parliament in February 2021 to the committee’s observation, recalled certain contents of its affidavit filed in the court in February 2018, wherein it took the stand that “considering the socio-economic disadvantages of alignment No.6, GoI [the Government of India] did not want to implement the said alignment but intended to explore an alternative alignment without affecting/damaging the Adam’s Bridge/ Ram Sethu [sic] in the interest of the nation.”

In mid-January this year, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai echoed more or less the same point and said his party would support the proposal for reviving the project only if the State government, in consultation with the Centre, was ready to explore an alternative alignment.

A perusal of the history of the project reveals that ever since the idea was mooted in 1860 to form a continuous navigable route connecting the Gulf of Mannar with the Palk Bay, different alignments had been identified by various experts. Between 1860 and 1922, nine proposals were formulated. Most of them envisaged cutting through the Pamban channel (which separates the mainland from the Rameswaram island). But none of them materialised for want of financial resources.

After Independence, the authorities scrutinised five alignments before choosing the sixth alignment in the early 2000s. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) came out in August 2004 with an environmental impact assessment report. At the time of the launch of the project in July 2005, the authorities decided that the length of the proposed Sethusamudram ship channel would be 167 km — 35 km long in the Adam’s Bridge area; 54 km in the Palk Strait; and 78 km in the Palk Bay. No dredging would be required in the Palk Bay as it has enough natural depth.

Apart from avoiding the current practice of ships having to sail around Sri Lanka, the project, estimated to cost nearly ₹2,430 crore according to the 2005 estimate, has one more benefit to offer — strategic value for national security. Once implemented, it will reduce the response time of vessels of the Navy and the Coast Guard, besides facilitating increased patrolling. (According to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of 2014, around ₹928 crore was spent till the suspension of the project.)

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who became one of the fiercest critics of the project since 2005, had dubbed the SSCP “economically and ecologically” unviable. In March 2012, as the Chief Minister, she wrote to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, urging him to get Ram Setu declared a national monument. Sections of the fishing community had also opposed the project on the grounds that the SSCP was not beneficial to it.

Vajpayee did the groundwork

DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu, who vigorously promoted the SSCP when he was the Union Minister for Shipping in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government during 2004-09, explains how several stalwarts, including former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and C.N. Annadurai, had favoured the execution of the project. It was the BJP-led government, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, that had done the groundwork. “It so happened that I presented the matter before the Union Cabinet [headed by Manmohan Singh of the UPA-I government] and secured the Cabinet’s approval,” he recalls.

A veteran marine biologist, who was associated with the project, says the question of irreparable damage that the project could cause to the marine eco-system was among a host of issues that experts analysed about 18 years ago. “The project is doable, but what is required is political will and political courage,” the specialist says.