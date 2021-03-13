Tamil Nadu

A problem of too many seats

Some smaller parties seem to be finding it difficult to get the right candidates. After the hectic negotiations to finalise the number of seats and the constituencies, they have been left with limited time to choose candidates of good standing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 3:04:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/a-problem-of-too-many-seats/article34056876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY