Over 50% eligible refugees vaccinated against COVID-19

Of about 35,000 people, 20,000 have received jabs

Over 50% of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps are said to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Of the eligible population of about 35,000 refugees (aged 18 and above), approximately 20,000 had been vaccinated, a senior official of the Rehabilitation Department said, adding that this was as per a conservative estimate. The compilation of the exact figure for those who have received the jabs is being carried out. As is the case across the State, Covishield is being administered more than Covaxin.

The total population of refugees in camps is around 58,000. The vaccination drive has picked up momentum in recent weeks. The authorities are taking steps to sensitise the refugees to the importance of vaccination, as the density of population in the camps is higher than elsewhere.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, camps in the State have reported around 2,500 cases, and 40 people have died of the infection.

Lately, cases reported at camps in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts appear to be higher than they were in the past.

Fever camps were being held regularly at the refugee camps to monitor the situation, the official said. The frequency of such health check-ups is higher in congested camps.

“Mass testing is carried out whenever a camp reports cases,” the official added.