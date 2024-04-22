GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

A prize catch fetches ₹1.80 lakh to a fisherman in Thanjavur

April 22, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated April 23, 2024 02:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The black-spotted croaker fish (koorai kathazhai) which fetched ₹1.87 lakh to a fisherman in Adiramapattinam.

The black-spotted croaker fish (koorai kathazhai) which fetched ₹1.87 lakh to a fisherman in Adiramapattinam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fisherman of Adiramapattinam in Thanjavur district realised ₹1.87 lakh by auctioning a black-spotted croaker fish, known as koorai kathazhai in Tamil.

The black-spotted croaker fish (koorai kathazhai) which fetched ₹1.87 lakh to a fisherman in Adiramapattinam.

The black-spotted croaker fish (koorai kathazhai) which fetched ₹1.87 lakh to a fisherman in Adiramapattinam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to sources, Ravi of Karaiyur Street, Adiramapattinam, ventured into the Bay of Bengal on his country boat on Saturday and returned with the prize catch next day. On arrival, he found a black-spotted croaker fish (protonibea diacanthus) in his net along with other species of sea fish. When he auctioned his rare catch, weighing about 20 kg, the fish believed to have medicinal properties, fetched him ₹1.87 lakh, sources added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fishing industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.