A princess’ Christmas gift, now a collector’s item

When Robert Kennedy, a collector of antiques, stumbled upon a small box made of brass, he could sense it was unique, but was not sure of its value and history.

The words embossed on the box, ‘Imperium Brittanicum Christmas 1914’, kindled his curiosity and he immediately looked for details online.

“The box was actually a Christmas gift sent by Princess Mary in 1914 to British sailors and soldiers serving across the world. The gifts also reached India and this one has survived more than a century,” said Mr. Kennedy, who is primarily a collector of clocks, watches, timepieces and lanterns.

The princess actually wanted to use her private allowance to buy the gifts, but opted for public funds, since the former proved impractical, he learnt.

The Buckingham Palace released a letter of Princess Mary making an appeal to the public to help her send a Christmas present from the whole of the nation to every sailor afloat and every soldier at the front.

“Could there be anything more likely to hearten them in their struggle than a present received straight from home on Christmas Day? Please will you help me?” she had said in a letter.

Overwhelming response

Her appeal was met with an overwhelming response.

The cover of the brass box was decorated with a portrait of Princess Mary, surrounded by a laurel wreath and with an ‘M’ imprinted on both sides.

The words ‘Imperium Britannicum’ are at the top with a sword and scabbard on either side and the bottom of the box bears the words ‘Christmas 1914’. It is surrounded by battleships.

The names of allies — Belgium, Japan, Montenegro and Serbia with France and Russia — are also found on the box.

The box was sent out with a packet of tobacco and cigarettes, a portrait photograph of Princess Mary and Christmas cards from Princess Mary and King George and Queen Mary.