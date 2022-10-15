A prescription for doctors’ well-being

In a State that takes pride in being ranked among the best in health indicators, the large section of its health workers feels overburdened and underpaid. In the last five years, government doctors have fought against pay disparities and lack of promotion. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

There is a growing discontent among a large section of government doctors in Tamil Nadu. The reasons are multifold. But the sore point that has led to frequent agitations in the past is the salary they are being paid. A long-pending demand for a better pay and promotion is on the back burner.

In a State that takes pride in being ranked among the best in health indicators, the large section of its health workforce feels overburdened and underpaid. In the last five years, government doctors have fought against pay disparities and lack of promotion opportunities. Despite numerous agitations, including a week-long strike, and several rounds of talks/meetings since 2017, the issue remains inexplicably unresolved.

The State has nearly 20,000 government doctors working in institutions that fall under three directorates — government medical college hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), government hospitals under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) and primary health centres under the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH).

Government doctors in Tamil Nadu pinpoint glaring disparities in pay, compared with their counterparts in the Central government health service. It was to address these disparities that the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme was rolled out for Central government doctors in 2002. It was implemented in the State through the Government Order (GO) 354 in 2009.

The aggrieved government doctors allege that DACP was implemented in a diluted form. The State government fixed promotions and the pay structure at 8, 15, 17 and 20 years of service, instead of 4, 9 and 13 years as in the case of Central government doctors.

Consider this: after 15 years in service, a MBBS doctor in Tamil Nadu is paid what a doctor in the Central government health service (a general duty medical officer) earned after four years in service. “The DACP is unique for doctors and is implemented by both the Centre and some States. Other government employees have either vacancy-based promotions or selection grade at 10 years of service and special grade at 20 years. But for doctors, it is a time-bound promotion, which is DACP,” said a doctor working in a DME institution.

Further, here is a series of comparisons that expose the disadvantage of Tamil Nadu’s doctors: Central government doctors get ₹6,600 in grade pay at the end of four years of service, ₹7,600 at nine years, ₹8,700 at 13 years and ₹8,900 at 20 years. In comparison, Tamil Nadu government doctors get ₹5,700 at the end of eight years, ₹6,600 at 15 years, ₹7,600 at 17 years and ₹8,700 at 20 years. The first three stages are in pay-band (PB)-3, and fourth in PB-4, he said.

According to many doctors, a periodic review of GO 354 — the first after three years and every five years thereafter as spelt out in the order — was the answer to their long-overdue demands. This, they say, would have led to a proportionate increase in the number of posts as well as the pay band compression. Grant of PB-4 (₹37,400-₹67,000 and grade pay ₹8,700) at the start of 13 years of service, instead of the present 20 years, has been something that doctors have been demanding for long. However, the first and only review of GO 354 was conducted in 2012.

Without this pay-band compression, Tamil Nadu government doctors reached PB-4 after 20 years of service, while their counterparts in the Central government service reached it at 12 years.

P. Saminathan, convener of the Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FOGDA) and president of the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA), explained, “As doctors enter government service late because of longer duration of the course, the viable service period is shorter. So, we don’t get regular promotional opportunities when it is vacancy-based. Hence, the concept of DACP was introduced in the Central government. This assured us promotions in a time-bound manner at 4, 9 and 13 years of service. In addition, doctors are given Non-Practising Allowances (NPAs). Many States adopted the DACP pay structure for their government doctors with or without NPAs.”

Noting that government doctors in Tamil Nadu got DACP through GO 354 in 2009, he recalled that the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, had constituted a committee to address the issues of pay, promotions and allowances simultaneously. “GO 354 was issued to give promotional opportunities on the basis of vacancies and pay benefits in a time-bound manner. Around 3,000 PB-4 promotional posts were given, of which 1,500 were for the DME side and the remaining in both DMS and DPH. All doctors entered service in PB-3. Those who don’t get PB-4 promotional posts are given PB-4 salary on completion of 20 years. This GO is incorporated with the provision of a periodical review and amendment on the basis of necessity. Hence, it is a complete package of pay and promotions for professionals aspiring to perform better,” he explained.

However, the GO was not implemented in letter and spirit, A. Ramalingam, secretary of SDPGA, added. “The 3,000 promotional PB-4 posts were given in 2009 when the total strength of government doctors was around 13,000. In 2022, there are 20,000 doctors, and proportionately, we should have had more than 4,500 posts. On the contrary, PB-4 promotional posts were reduced to 2,000. This is gross injustice and because of this absurdity, many specialists retired in the cadre of assistant professors/civil surgeons instead of professors/chief civil surgeons. The worst-affected are doctors who are super-specialists,” he said.

The time-bound pay-band elevation at 20 years was ensured only in 2012 through GO 245 by a first review, he said. “Many States are giving time-bound promotions in fewer years. We waited till 2017 for the next review to happen to compress PB-4 at an earlier period. In spite of repeated requests and various protests, the review has not taken place. In fact, the third review is due this year.”

FOGDA’s demand is simple: review GO 354 to compress the time-bound promotions from 8, 15, 17 and 20 years to 4, 9 and 13 years and increase the number of PB-4 promotion posts proportionately.

K. Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA), calls the demand for reviewing GO 354 a “misnomer”. “We have been demanding compression of time-bound promotions. GO 354 paves the way for a review of promotional opportunities and creation of posts, and is not about compression. But the government did not accept our demand, but has offered allowances by way of GO 293, for which it will spend nearly ₹225 crore a year. We are accepting GO 293, and will seek compression of time-bound promotions after a few years when the financial situation of the State improves,” he said.

Factionalism frustrates

If unfulfilled demands are one part of of the story, factionalism is the other. Divisions among government doctors played into the hands of the authorities during the previous AIADMK government as well as the present DMK government. Splits within the TNGDA and emergence of splinter groups in the last few years turned advantageous for the decision-makers, who delayed action citing the lack of consensus among the associations, numbering at least seven of varying strengths.

Today, TNGDA and FOGDA, which comprises four associations of SDPGA, Democratic TNGDA, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and Government All Doctors Association, maintain differing views.

This is where GO 293 comes in. Issued in June 2021, the GO grants cadre-specific monthly allowances to doctors. However, there are certain contentious issues — grant of allowances based on specialities, selected specialities, rare specialities and functional classifications based on the place doctors worked. It also rules out implementation of the DACP Scheme. For instance, it grants ₹14,000 to all super-specialists, ₹9,000 to PG degree-holders in scarce specialities such as anaesthesia, forensic medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general medicine, general surgery and orthopaedics and ₹5,500 to PG degree-holders in non-scarce specialities as well as ₹3,000 to medical officers working in primary health centres/hospitals in difficult areas such as hills and remote places.

Dr. Senthil acknowledged the fact that the governments made use of the emergence of smaller associations and lack of cooperation among them. “The Health Department proposed voting for and against GO 293. Again, certain associations did not accept it and instead wanted voting for either GO 354 or GO 293,” he said.

“Instead of addressing the primary issues of promotions and pay structure, government officials are trying to divide the fraternity by offering meagre differential allowances through GO 293. Only political will can overcome the bureaucratic hurdles to ensure social justice by implementing GO 354 in letter and spirit,” Dr. Saminathan observed.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors Association for Social Equality, pointed out that if private practice was a deterrent to the long-pending demand, the government should grant NPA as the Central government did.

Voices of disappointment

Several doctors expressed disappointment over the fact that the DMK government has not stepped forward to implement GO 354. As a doctor, pursuing post-graduation after serving in a rural primary health centre for nearly five years, noted, “The core demand of the government doctors associations is a review of GO 354 that was issued by the former Chief Minister, Karunanidhi, after seeing the huge disparity between the Tamil Nadu government doctors and the doctors of the Central government cadre.”

“During the Statewide agitations conducted in 2019 at Madras Medical College, the then Leader of Opposition and present Chief Minister promised us that he would implement GO 354 entirely. But now, it is close to two years after he assumed office, but the file has not moved at all. This has created huge discontent among doctors with the government.”

P. Balakrishnan, convener of FOGDA and president of Democratic TNGDA, recalled the work done by doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. “After facing punishment transfers at the hands of the previous AIADMK government for striking from work, many government doctors expected the DMK to fulfil our demand. Implementing GO 354 and bringing in an increase in the pay will reflect in our pension benefits. But allowances will not, and the government can deny the allowances at any time,” he said.

Many doctors pointed out how underpaid they were. “When I compare my salary with that of my colleague of the same age and experience working in a private medical college, I earn at least ₹50,000 less. When we compare ourselves with arts college professors, they have the UGC scale of pay, which is much higher than what we are getting paid. They do teaching work but we do both teaching and treatment of patients,” a doctor said.

“Though doctors received an incentive for COVID-19 work, each of us has lost ₹1.5 to ₹2.5 lakh in two years because of the cut in the dearness allowance. Medical college teachers are paid lower than other college teachers who get the UGC scale of pay. It has been more than four years since the doctors’ demand for a respectable pay-band began, but it has not seen the light of day yet,” another doctor said.

He added: “My salary is insufficient. I get ₹85,000 after deductions. With the rising prices, school fees, fuel cost, house rent, income tax deductions and unexpected medical expenses, it is impossible to run even a nuclear family.”

S. Mahalingam, a member of TNMOA, said the government had reduced funding for health sector projects and it was the doctors who were generating funds through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to help run hospitals. “The government concentrates on infrastructure development, and considers investment in manpower as an unnecessary expenditure,” he said.

Ongoing talks

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said he had held 18 rounds of talks with representatives of TNGDA and FOGDA. “FOGDA wants GO 354, while TNGDA wants GO 293. We have tried to arrive at a mutual decision. Along with representatives of the two groups, we will hold talks with the Finance Minister to decide which is feasible, beneficial and does not affect anybody as we need to take into consideration a number of factors, including the welfare of other government employees,” he said. This meeting would be held within 10 days, and a decision would likely be arrived at by the end of the month. “In the meantime, we have addressed various other requirements of doctors,” he said.