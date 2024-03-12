A pioneering law that helped to open libraries across the State of Madras

March 12, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

The public library system in Tamil Nadu mirrors the State’s strong foundation in education, literacy, and cultural development. Tamil Nadu took a pioneering step as the first Indian State, after Independence, to implement the Madras Public Libraries Act, 1948. With effect from April 1, 1950, the Act offered a structured framework for the establishment of public libraries throughout the region. According to a report published in The Hindu in November 1950, “Mr. K. Madhava Menon [Minister for Education] said the enactment of the Madras Public Libraries Act was the first step in the programmes for the development of public libraries. All the preliminary steps had been taken to implement the provisions of the Act and establish public libraries throughout the State and to organise a comprehensive rural and urban service.”

At present, the Department of Public Libraries (DPLs) oversees the functioning of 4,661 libraries in Tamil Nadu. Along with State Public Libraries such as the Connemara Public Library (Chennai), the Anna Centenary Library (Chennai), and the Kalaignar Centenary Library (Madurai), there are 32 district central libraries, 314 full-time branch libraries, 14 mobile libraries, 1,612 branch libraries, 1,915 village libraries, and 771 part-time libraries.

How it started

As detailed in November last year in these columns, S.R. Ranganathan, known as the Father of Library Science in India, played a pivotal role in setting up the country’s library system. Born in 1892 at Siyali (now Sirkazhi) in the present day Mayiladuthurai district, Ranganathan began his career as a mathematics teacher at Presidency College. However, his trajectory shifted when he was appointed as the first librarian of the University of Madras on January 4, 1924, and was sent to England to learn more about library management.

Ranganathan co-founded the Madras Library Association (MLA) in 1928 and drafted the Model Library Act, a comprehensive legislation to promote public libraries across British India. This draft served as a blueprint for subsequent library legislation in various States.

He presented the Model Library Bill at the first-ever All India Educational Conference held in Benaras from December 26 to December 30, 1930. This helped to set the framework for the Madras Public Libraries Bill.

Despite advocacy from prominent intellectuals and social reformers such as C. Rajagopalachari, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, and K. Kamaraj, the promotion of public libraries faced significant challenges, as the Bill was constantly getting rejected. However, after India gained Independence, Ranganathan and the Madras Library Association persuaded the then Education Minister, T.S. Avinashilingam Chettiar, to pass the Bill. In 1948, the Bill was passed. It marked a milestone as the first such legislation passed in independent India. The Madras Public Libraries Act, 1948, received assent from the Governor-General on January 29, 1949. It came into force on April 1, 1950, with the Education Department put in charge of its implementation.

The Act provided for the establishment of Local Library Authorities (LLAs) as a key component of the administrative structure for public libraries in the State of Madras (now Tamil Nadu). The LLAs were tasked with overseeing and managing the affairs of public libraries at the local level. According to an April 1961 report in The Hindu, “The Local Library Authorities are thus independent of the local bodies in the district with their own organisation.” The report said, “The Act provided for a Local Library Authority for each district, with the District Educational Officer of the District as the ex officio Secretary and with 11 to 27 members with provision for the election of one from amongst themselves as Chairman. The members are usually representatives of local bodies in the district (the Corporation of Madras, in the case of Madras district), headmasters or headmistresses of high schools, principals of colleges and office-bearers of libraries situated in the city or the districts and recognised by the government.”

Directorate created in 1972

In 1972, the DMK government created the Directorate of Public Libraries in Tamil Nadu. It set the stage for the ongoing progress and improvement of library services in Tamil Nadu. Even before the Act, public libraries were flourishing in Chennai. There are two State Public Libraries in Chennai: Connemara Public Library and Anna Centenary Library. The Connemara Public Library, established in 1860, became the first ever public library in 1896. After the Act came into force, it became the State Central Library with effect from April 1, 1950. The library holds the distinction of being one of the four national depository libraries in India. The Central government accorded the status to the library in 1981. The Anna Centenary Library, inaugurated by Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on September 15, 2010, also became the State Public Library. It houses the Oriental Manuscripts Library, India’s oldest manuscripts library.

Upgrade planned

In the 2024-25 Budget, the government has allocated ₹213 crore to modernise and upgrade public libraries. The measure is aimed at enhancing the facilities at the libraries to make them more conducive to learning and research. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu also proposed to build a library and science centre in Coimbatore and name it after Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar. The State government has supported the establishment and expansion of the Tamil Virtual Academy, which has been digitising rare books and providing open access through its Tamil digital library. This has enabled scholars worldwide to access Tamil literature and resources online.

The proposal for the Union Catalogue for Public Libraries in Tamil Nadu was put forward by the government. It will help in streamlining of the cataloguing processes, resource discovery, and promoting collaboration among district central libraries. The Madras Public Libraries Act, 1948, might have been formulated in a different era, but its underlying principles of promoting access to knowledge and education remain as relevant as ever in the digital age.

