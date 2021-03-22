A permanent SIT shall be set up, after elections, to probe fake insurance claims, DGP tells HC

CHENNAI

22 March 2021 22:08 IST

Till then, an interim SIT headed by ADGP (EOW) would commence the job, he adds

The Director General of Police on Monday informed the Madras High Court of having proposed to constitute a special investigation team (SIT), as directed by the court on February 9, to probe exclusively complaints lodged by motor insurance companies and others regarding numerous false claims made before tribunals across the State using fake documents and insurance policies.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh was informed by Additional Public Prosecutor M. Mohamed Riyaz that it had been decided to constitute the SIT under the leadership of an Additional Director General of Police who would be assisted by a Superintendent of Police, an Additional Superintendent of Police, four Deputy Superintendents of Police for each zone and one Assistant Commissioner of Police for Chennai city.

The team would also have necessary subordinate police personnel. However, since Government Orders were required to constitute the team, create new posts, allocate budget and identify offices, the process might take some time especially because of the ensuing Assembly elections in the State, the APP told the court and sought time to put a permanent SIT in place in the State.

He, however, said that in order to comply with the court orders immediately, the DGP had decided to put an interim measure in place by forming a SIT under the leadership of ADGP (Economic Offences Wing). The interim SIT could utilise the cybercrime investigation facilities available with the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), the court was told.

After recording his submission and deciding to monitor the progress until a permanent SIT was set up in the State, the judge said all complaints made by insurance companies since January 1, 2021 before various police stations in the State should be transferred to the interim SIT for investigation. He directed the High Court Registry to list the case again after six weeks to know the status of setting up a permanent SIT.