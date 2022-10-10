A peace mission that failed in averting the DMK’s split 50 years ago

MGR greeting then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on his return from a foreign trip, at Meenambakkam airport in Chennai on July 21, 1970. | Photo Credit: The Hindu archives

Monday (October 10), which marked the 50 th anniversary of the suspension by the DMK of its treasurer M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), would not have gained significance if “peace efforts” made by key personalities of Tamil Nadu politics had succeeded.

Among those involved in the rapprochement exercise were Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramasamy (EVR), hailed by his admirers as Periyar; the then floor leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha, Nanjil K. Manoharan; MP Murasoli Maran; and the then Minister for Adi-Dravidar Welfare in the DMK Cabinet, Sathyavani Muthu. Interestingly, Manoharan and Muthu subsequently joined the AIADMK, founded by MGR, only to return to the DMK.

Two days after MGR’s suspension, Manoharan, who initially termed the decision hasty, called on the rebel leader along with Kangeyam MLA Kovai Chezhian, at what was then called Sathya Studio in Adyar (now housing Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women). Earlier, he had a half-an-hour discussion with the then DMK president and Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi. As the deliberations of the party’s executive were on in the city during October 12-13, Manoharan, being a member of the executive, later joined the discussion with his party colleagues, according to a news item published in The Hindu on October 13, 1972.

The DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader even told reporters that the issue would be resolved if a meeting between Karunanidhi and MGR could be brought about.

On the morning of October 12, the ruling party’s executive sounded conciliatory towards MGR, stating that it would drop further action if he expressed regret for the demand he made in Thirukkalukkundram on October 8 that DMK town, taluk and district secretaries make public the assets they acquired after the party came to power in 1967. But the dissident leader rejected the party’s demand. He held that “It is they [the DMK leadership] who should express regret”, as he had not “swerved from the path” of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai.

During the day, Sathyavani Muthu also met MGR and claimed that she was on a “peace mission”. But the latter told the press that he did not want anyone to make any peace move, and that the Minister had met him in her capacity “as a family friend”.

In fact, Sathyavani Muthu was one of the 26 members of the executive who had requisitioned the party president and general secretary, V.R. Nedunchezhian [who, in the late 1970s, crossed over to the AIADMK], to take action against MGR for his remarks.

The next day, EVR, who was in his 90s, sent for the rebel leader. In the 30-minute-long meeting that took place that day, the DK leader impressed upon MGR the need to preserve unity in the DMK. He also pointed out to Ramachandran that it was not correct on his part to have demanded in public that party members disclose their assets. In the afternoon, ‘Murasoli’ Maran [who became a Union Minister much later] entered the picture and tried to effect a compromise. But he too failed.

On October 14, the newspaper reported that the nonagenarian leader made “an unsuccessful bid” to bring about rapprochement between MGR and the party leadership.

On the second and final day (October 13) of its meeting, the DMK executive ratified the suspension of MGR and, a day later (October 14), the general council too approved the action.

On October 17, supporters of MGR declared that a new party had come into being. C. Ramalingam of Anakaputhur, who headed a panel to protest against the ruling party’s decision, said then that several village-level units and other branches of the DMK in Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Chengalpattu had renamed the organisation as Anna DMK.

The next day, MGR formally announced the formation of the Anna DMK (ADMK), which, in September 1976, became All India ADMK.