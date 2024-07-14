A passion and a murder that led to the downfall of hotel chain owner

Nearly 23 years ago, Santhakumar, 30, an assistant manager at Saravana Bhavan Hotels, was abducted and murdered in Kodaikanal. The main accused was none other than his boss P. Rajagopal, owner of the chain of hotels. Rajagopal was desperate to take Santhakumar’s wife Jeevajothi as his third wife. To achieve his end, Rajagopal used to help her, her family, and her husband financially. He would talk to her on the phone frequently and gifted her jewellery and silk saris. He even paid her medical bills. When she was ill, Rajagopal shifted her to a hospital of his choice, where he advised her not to have sexual relations with her husband and made her undergo a series of tests. Santhakumar was asked to get himself tested for AIDS, but he refused.

On October 1, 2001, Jeevajothi and Santhakumar were abducted by Rajagopal and his men from Velachery to Ashok Nagar. Then, Daniel, a manager, told her that he regretted these events and asked her to file a police complaint. The manager posed as a well-wisher of the couple and asked her to tell her husband to come alone to a Sai Baba temple to meet a reporter to expose Rajagopal’s wrongdoings.

Forcibly taken away

On October 18, she and her husband went to the temple. Soon, two cars and an SUV came and halted behind the car in which Jeevajothi and her husband were sitting. Three men, armed with knives, got out of one of the cars and forced her and her husband to board a vehicle. They took them to Chengalpattu. At 8.30 p.m., a luxury car, belonging to Rajagopal, arrived with the parents of Jeevajothi and Rajagopal. The mother of Jeevajothi informed her that Rajagopal was in the car and asked her to leave her husband and meet him in the car. As she resisted, three men forcibly took her to the car, and she was taken to Tiruchi.

The next day, she was taken to a person at Parappadi in Tirunelveli district to “ward off” the influence of black magic, alleged to be the cause of her being in love with Santhakumar. From there, she was taken to Veppankulam to seek the advice of an astrologer, where Janarthanam, an employee of Rajagopal, informed her that her husband had escaped the clutches of the henchmen of Rajagopal and his whereabouts were unknown. After spending the night at a hotel in Tirunelveli, she and her family, along with four men of Rajagopal, returned to Chennai by train.

₹5 lakh for murder

Two days later, Santhakumar spoke to Jeevajothi on the phone and said Daniel had told him about being given ₹5 lakh by Rajagopal to kill him, but he let him go unharmed and asked him to escape to Mumbai. However, Santhakumar returned to Jeevajothi in Chennai on her request. On October 21, the couple approached Rajagopal for his mercy. Later that day, Daniel told Rajagopal a false story: he and the other men had killed Santhakumar and destroyed the evidence. At that time, Santhakumar and his wife entered the room, taking their cue from Rajagopal. Disgraced and feeling betrayed, Daniel started assaulting Santhakumar. He was joined by two others. On October 24, they took the couple to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police to withdraw the complaint of abduction filed earlier that month. They were also made to sign a few blank papers. On the same day, two men of Rajagopal took Santhakumar, Jeevajothi, and her family in a vehicle again to Tirunelveli to remove the influence of black magic on Jeevajothi.

Handed over to killers

At 6.30 a.m. on October 26, one of Rajagopal’s men came to the room in which Jeevajothi and her family were staying in Tirunelveli and told them that Rajagopal had instructed Santhakumar to be brought to him. Unwilling to send him alone, Jeevajothi went along. Rajagopal made the couple get into his vehicle and Santhakumar was seated in the middle of the car, which was followed by another vehicle. On reaching a landmark, the other vehicle stopped, and four men alighted. Rajagopal got out, grabbed Santhakumar by his shirt collar, and dragged him out. He pushed Santhakumar down and handed him over to the four men and ordered them to “finish him off”. The other car, carrying Santhakumar and other men, went towards Dindigul, while Rajagopal and others brought Jeevajothi back to Chennai.

Thereafter, at the instance of Rajagopal, she and her family members were taken to an astrologer and later, she was made to undergo certain rituals conducted by a priest in the presence of the second wife of Rajagopal at K.K. Nagar. Jeevajothi later learnt that these rituals would be conducted by the wife after the death of her husband. Therefore, she lodged a complaint on November 20, 2001, that Rajagopal and his henchmen had murdered her husband. It was registered as Crime No.1047 of 2001 at the Velachery police station.

On October 31, the forest guards of the Kodaikanal Forest Range found the body of a man near the Tiger Chola forest area. As the body remained unidentified, the Kodaikanal police buried it in the Hindu burial ground of the Kodaikanal municipality. Meanwhile, the accused surrendered and confessed to murdering Santhakumar. A police team went to Kodaikanal. The body was exhumed and identified by Jeevajothi. The prosecution presented these facts in the trial court and the Supreme Court confirmed them in full. The Velachery police filed a charge sheet against Rajagopal and eight others for abduction and murder of Santhakumar and suppression of evidence.

Sentenced and fined

In April 2004, the Additional Sessions Judge at Poonamallee sentenced Rajagopal to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹55 lakh. However, on appeal, the Madras High Court in 2009 enhanced the sentence of Rajagopal and five others to life imprisonment and confirmed the three-year term awarded to the three others. The Supreme Court upheld the sentence and stymied the last-minute effort to help Rajagopal escape incarceration on health grounds. On July 9, 2019, he was brought in an ambulance to the sessions court for surrendering. However, Rajagopal was shifted to a hospital as he had cardiac and other ailments. Ten days later, he died of a heart attack at another hospital.

