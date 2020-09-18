A panchayat union school gets own app to boost online learning

TIRUCHI

18 September 2020 00:30 IST

‘PUP School Trichy’ application made available to all students enrolled there

A mobile application to aid students in online learning was launched by the Panchayat Union Primary School, Edamalaipattipudur, in the city. The special features in the application would help students learn better, teachers said.

The mobile application, named ‘PUP School Trichy’, has been made available to all students enrolled at the school. “As we are now practising remote learning, teachers can record audio, video and even send worksheets through the app. Pictures of the textbooks and samples can also be uploaded,” said H. Pushpalatha, assistant headmistress of the school. E-attendance for online classes too is recorded directly, she said.

The application is a one-stop access point for all the students’ needs to learn amid the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. “The app has a special calling and text message facility, which can be utilised by students with low or no internet connectivity for whom the videos may not load. The teacher will record a voice message instructing the students to read a certain topic or complete homework and it can be played by the parents on the app. A detailed text message too will be sent,” Ms. Pushpalatha said.

When schools reopen, parents can use the app to track the location of their child, their class attendance, time table, progress card and even their yearly planner. They can also apply for leave and can use the app as a means to communicate with the headmistress and other teachers.

K. Marudhanayagam, Block Education Officer, Manikandam, told The Hindu that students would also be provided with a small quiz at the end of each day’s lessons to help them recollect and remember it well. “On a routine basis, the students are also asked to read and research on a certain topic and write an essay. While this may sound difficult, this helps in inculcating general knowledge in the child,” he said.

Another special feature of the app is that a teacher can make remarks on each child for the parents’ to read. “If a child is good at singing, or helped an injured friend, or even dressed well, we will make a note. This helps in encouraging the child to attend school and also improves their self-esteem and behaviour,” he said.

The app, which was developed by Best Shine, a private company, at the behest of School Education Department officials was launched by S. Shanthi, Chief Education Officer, Tiruchi, on Wednesday.