A panacea for farmers’ suicide

Noted agriculturist Subhash Palekar, a Padma Shri awardee, was in Chennai on Friday to promote his concept of ‘zero-budget natural farming’ (ZBNF) as a solution to the woes of Indian farmers who are unable to benefit from Green Revolution techniques.

Touting this as a solution to the spate of farm suicides that the State has witnessed, he told reporters that use of natural farming techniques such as mulching and use of cow manure could help restore soil fertility and improve crop productivity and income for farmers.

A Vidarbha farmer, recently appointed as advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Palekar claims that based on trials of this farming technique in fields in various Indian states, both crop productivity and incomes for farmers had doubled.

Local varieties of rice and other crops gave better yield.

For example, basmati rice gave an increased yield of 18-14 ton/acre using the ZBNF method. It is labelled as “zero budget” because the input costs of this method of farming are practically nil, and use only natural methods of manure, and other naturally abundant input materials.

Hit with AP farmers

With the patronage of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, this method of farming will soon be adopted by farmers in AP within the next three years, he said.

Mr. Palekar has set up a ZBNF training institute in Thirukazhukundram in Kancheepuram district, where training will be imparted to farmers and other interested parties in this method of cultivation.

This institute was inaugurated on Thursday.