A night hangout for those who want rose milk

January 21, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

The Grace International Food Court at Ashok Nagar is turning out to be one of the popular night hangout spots for youngsters, movie-goers, and those who want to get a taste of some amazing rose milk after sundown. This food court, which has been operating since 2021, houses five fine dining restaurants and nine kiosks with a plethora of options, including rose milk, fresh and juicy kebabs, hot momos, burgers, and waffles.

On weekdays, this food court attracts around 2,000 people and the number doubles at weekends. During festivals and holidays, the footfall crosses the 5,000-mark. Looking at the demand, the proprietor of this food court is planning to open a food street just a few metres away. It will be operational by the end of May.

G. Charles Vasanthakumar, proprietor of Grace International Food Court, says, “The upcoming food street will house 15 shops. This will come up right next to the fire station.”

Rented from CMRL

“We have rented this property for a specific period from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The space for the upcoming food street also belongs to CMRL. Grace International Food Court is spread across 11,000 square feet. The food street will come up on a 2,500-square foot space,” Mr. Vasanthakumar says.

The head chef at one of the outlets says two types of people walk in here — residents of Ashok Nagar and nearby areas; and the floating population since the food court is situated right next to the Metro Rail station. Many movie-goers come here for late night snacks and a cup of refreshing chai. There are two popular theatres on this stretch — Udhayam, which is adjacent to the food court, and Kasi, which is a kilometre away. Private buses that enter Chennai cross this food court to reach the Koyambedu bus stand. Commuters who get down at Ashok Nagar come to this food court for refreshments.

Jeya Manavalan, managing director of Village Milk, an outlet that sells rose milk, says, “Our beverage is made with fresh cow milk. Many youngsters who hardly drink milk consume our products because of the rose essence it contains. We prepare this essence organically,” she says. This outlet, which is at the extreme end of the food court, attracts around 1,000 people at weekends. On Saturday, over two dozen people were waiting at this counter to get a taste of this rose milk.

Vidur Maheswari, CEO & founder, Chai Waale, has an outlet at the food court. He says night life is picking up in Chennai, compared with a few years ago. “Apart from students and friends, a lot of families come here after watching a movie,” he says. Chennai’s night life is getting more vibrant with more hangouts opening.

Reasonable prices

S. Aiswarya, who works in an automobile firm, says, “I come here with my family twice a week. I have been visiting this place since it commenced operations. Though there are not many options, the pricing at some of the outlets is quite reasonable.”

S. Balachander, another visitor, says, “I visit this place to have rose milk. Earlier, this spot was crowded, but after Uptown @ Kathipara Urban Square came up (at Guinday), the crowd is dwindling here.”