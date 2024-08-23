A new secretariat, a heritage institution, and an impassioned protest

On January 31, 2003, in the ongoing Assembly session, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa dropped a bombshell. As these things usually go, it did not seem like a bombshell initially. It was only over days and months that the protest actually gained momentum and fervour. That it ended up as one of the most impassioned protests the city had ever witnessed, because it sprang from the most evocative of emotions — nostalgia and love — a desire to see the past live on.

What did Jayalalithaa do? She announced that since the current Secretariat, operating at Fort St. George, built in the 1970s was in a dilapidated state, a new administrative city would be established at Sholinganallur. So far, so good. She also said that since it would take 15 to 25 years to build a complete township, in the meantime, the Secretariat would be shifted to a vacant space opposite the Marina in the next two years. But if you are building on the Marina, there’s very little space that is already unoccupied, so it became imperative that what already stands must come down. The axe fell on Queen Mary’s College. It was not the original choice though. The earlier proposal to build the Secretariat on the site of the Lady Willingdon Institute was abandoned as it did not have adequate depth. The Queen Mary’s College site, on the other hand, stretched over 26 acres.

Now, the Chief Minister had miscalculated the impact that this decision would have. After all, several generations of students had passed through the college established in 1914, and nothing, nothing binds like a college sorority.

Historical significance

Queen Mary’s College, or QMC as it is known among the people of the city, has been a significant part of Indian history, having been established in colonial times. As a college educating women at a time when it was progressive to do so, it has seen several firsts and has several alumni who made a significant contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, and to independent India. No less were Captain Lakshmi Seghal of the Indian National Army, former Vice-Chancellor and former Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission V. Vasanthi Devi, and IAS officers Shanta Sheela Nair and Jayanthi. The college website records that the first three child widow graduates of south India — Ammukutty, Pavathy, and Lakshmi — were from QMC. It also had colonial structures that were symbols of heritage of the city, and its students, the city soon learned, were feisty and would not take no for an answer.

Some of the QMC staff decided to hold a demonstration in front of the institution on March 27. About 2,000 students and staff members staged a flash protest on the college premises. Others supported their demands outside of it. Educators, politicians of all hues and persuasions, conservationists, architects, heritage enthusiasts, and alumni rose in solidarity. They amplified the students’ protest in the world outside and lent their heft to this rather intense unequal struggle being fought between the all-powerful government on one hand, and a band of committed women students on the other. People pointed to how the college accommodated women from the lower economic strata and urged the government to revise its decision.

The heritage argument

Of course, the heritage argument was also loud. In a city, which unfortunately at that point did not have a functional heritage conservation law, activists pointed out that the institution was also famous for its heritage value and location near the Marina. They argued that it was the government’s duty to restore the dilapidated buildings on the QMC campus, and instead it was going to mindlessly demolish the heritage structures, on the pretext that they were falling apart already.

The students began gathering daily in the front apron of the campus after their examinations to continue with the demonstrations and ensure that the government backtracked before the annual holidays started. If they did not protest then, they feared, they might have to come back to mere rubble.

The Hindu recorded that the student president of the evening college R. Mohana Priya as saying: “Where can we go if they demolish the college during our holidays? That is why we are going to hold the demonstrations now despite the examinations.” Everyone had their argument for why the building should not be torn down. K. Rajeswari, a lecturer in the history department, said: “The QMC, started in 1914 as the first women’s college in India, is heading towards its centenary. Do you know how difficult it is to grow and nurture a college for so long? And the government wants to take it away in one stroke!”

A dramatic turn of events

Naturally, the matter went to court. Political leaders joined the protest meanwhile. Today’s Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was then the DMK youth wing chief and had served as Chennai Mayor, was arrested amidst high drama, in April, and then lodged in the Cuddalore prison. The First Information Report against him read that he had attacked a watchman at QMC, and Jayalalithaa herself charged that he had also incited students to agitate and disrupted their preparation for examinations. As dramatic events kept adding to the charged atmosphere, on April 22, the Central government (the DMK’s T.R. Baalu was conveniently the Union Environment Minister) banned the demolition and reconstruction of heritage and historic buildings, and buildings of public use, including those used for education, on coastal stretches. The Madras High Court that had stayed the State government’s move, also went on to stay this Central order.

By August, the government finally decided to consider the feasibility of using other land parcels to construct its interim Secretariat. They zeroed-in on a property belonging to Anna University in Kotturpuram, and the plan to demolish QMC was given up entirely. The city heaved a sigh of relief.

It is another matter that this plan was entirely given up. After the DMK government came to power, they built a massive structure to be used as the Secretariat at the head of Anna Salai on the Omandurar Campus and inaugurated it in 2010. As luck would have it, or should we say politics, even that grand plan came to naught, and today, the Secretariat continues to function out of the same complex that was said to have become dilapidated nearly 21 years ago.