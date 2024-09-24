A new food hub at Vadapalani offers variety fare for the nighthawks

Vadapalani is famous for the Vadapalani Andavar Temple and its many iconic film studios, such as AVM and Prasad. As shopping malls flourished in Chennai, Vadapalani welcomed Forum Vijaya Mall, which became home to many popular food brands. Over the years, numerous restaurants and roadside eateries emerged, further enriching the area’s culinary scene.

Now, Vadapalani features a small food court, called RameRows Food Hub. It caters for the city’s late-night food enthusiasts. Located on 100 Feet Road, right next to SIMS Hospital, RameRows Food Hub offers diverse options, including traditional snacks.

This 24/7 food court features over 15 brands in phase one, with more set to join in phase two. “The food court will have a mix of unique cuisines and brands that will cater perfectly for the Gen-Z night owls,” says J. Nirmal Thambu, the consultant for this project.

VR games

Currently, the food court gets an average footfall of 3,000 per day and on weekends, it goes up to 5,000. “We will soon have a space for VR games. We have already started light music,” says Ramerow Jacob, managing director, RameRows Food Hub.

P. Ayyappan, a techie who has ventured into the food business, has picked space here for his vegetarian restaurant, ‘Naavala’. “We offer a variety of dosas, including Andhra Kaara Dosa, Pirandai Dosa, Paneer Dosa, and Cheese Overloaded Dosa,” he says, pointing to the menu displayed on the board. “From the batter to the chilli powder, everything we use is homemade,” Mr. Ayyappan says.

Right next to ‘Naavala’ is KebaBistro, which started operations over a month ago. For Shawarma lovers, this place has multiple options. “We are open until 4 a.m., and we offer Shawarma Kuboos, Shawarma Tortilla Wrap, and kebabs,” says a staff member at the counter.

Local delicacies

For those who love traditional Tamil Nadu snacks, there’s a food counter, called Alanganallur Karupatti Coffee, which offers a variety of local delicacies.

A. Elango, who runs the place, says, “We have native specials like Tirunelveli Halwa and Nattu Sakkarai Palkova.” Karupatti coffee and Sukku coffee are also available here.

The food court houses shops selling momos, cupcakes, brownies, pancakes, and rose milk. North Indian snacks like Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, Dahi Papdi Chaat, and Dahi Bhel are also available.

Some residents of Vadapalani, who visited the food mall on the night of September 20, said it is the perfect spot for those returning home after a late-night movie, as well as for the thousands of bachelors living in the area.

The owner of a juice shop at Vadapalani junction points out that ever since the Kilambakkam bus terminus opened, late-night traffic has eased on this road, attracting many youngsters for late-night snacks. “People visit not only the food court but also other popular eateries in the area,” he says.

