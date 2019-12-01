A memorable reunion marks 10 years of DATRI

It was an emotional and joyous gathering of blood stem cells donors and recipients who survived diseases like thalassemia.

The father of a six-year-old child from Maharashtra, who underwent stem cells transplant, said that his family’s joy knew no bounds when they identified a donor through DATRI. The donors, who shared their experience, explained how the procedure was easy and not painful.

‘Real life heroes’

Nezih Cereb, co-founder and chairperson of DATRI, highlighted how the organisation, through donors, has saved 640 patients in the last ten years. “The donors are our real-life heroes,” he said.

Raghu Rajagopal, co-founder and director of DATRI, said that the organisation had grown from being almost like a one-man-army to a team of 85 dedicated professionals today. “Importantly, our present database of 4,20,000 volunteer donors have grown at a rate of over 50% in the last ten years,” he said.

More volunteers needed

Pointing out that 2,255 patients registered with DATRI were waiting for an unrelated donor since they could not find a match within their families, he stressed on the need for more volunteers to register for being donors.

V. Lakshman, a senior consultant with Apollo Hospitals, and Sunil Bhat from Narayana Health in Bengaluru, who have done many transplants, lauded the professionalism and trustworthiness of DATRI.