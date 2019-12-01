Tamil Nadu

A memorable reunion marks 10 years of DATRI

Stem cell donors, recipients come together for event

It was an emotional and joyous gathering of blood stem cells donors and recipients who survived diseases like thalassemia.

The father of a six-year-old child from Maharashtra, who underwent stem cells transplant, said that his family’s joy knew no bounds when they identified a donor through DATRI. The donors, who shared their experience, explained how the procedure was easy and not painful.

‘Real life heroes’

Nezih Cereb, co-founder and chairperson of DATRI, highlighted how the organisation, through donors, has saved 640 patients in the last ten years. “The donors are our real-life heroes,” he said.

Raghu Rajagopal, co-founder and director of DATRI, said that the organisation had grown from being almost like a one-man-army to a team of 85 dedicated professionals today. “Importantly, our present database of 4,20,000 volunteer donors have grown at a rate of over 50% in the last ten years,” he said.

More volunteers needed

Pointing out that 2,255 patients registered with DATRI were waiting for an unrelated donor since they could not find a match within their families, he stressed on the need for more volunteers to register for being donors.

V. Lakshman, a senior consultant with Apollo Hospitals, and Sunil Bhat from Narayana Health in Bengaluru, who have done many transplants, lauded the professionalism and trustworthiness of DATRI.

