A long way to go

Published - September 29, 2024 11:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the illegal hoardings/banners rected at Patricks Church Road, Ramapuram, St.Thomas Mount.

A view of the illegal hoardings/banners rected at Patricks Church Road, Ramapuram, St.Thomas Mount. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The issue of illegal hoardings has come to attention as heavy winds and rain hit the city. The matter was flagged by Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar at the Council meeting in August.

The Greater Chennai Corporation reported that 459 court cases are currently ongoing regarding hoardings

As many as 49 compliance demands issued

Despite pending legal cases, 78 hoardings were removed and will not be allowed henceforth due to the lack of a stability certificate from the Public Works Department (PWD)

Mr. Kumaar said a new system that permits only one hoarding per building, with additional hoardings subject to charges

The Corporation plans to collect taxes, determining rates based on square footage and road width, he added

