August 09, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated August 10, 2023 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

After two not-so-memorable movies and facing a loss of face post his decision not to enter politics, actor Rajinikanth’s film Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which is set for a grand release on Thursday, appears to be a litmus test for the ‘Superstar’.

If one goes by the status of advance bookings for the film, it seems that the 72-year-old veteran actor continues to hold sway over the audience. Trade sources state that the film is set to release in over 900 screens in Tamil Nadu alone. Tiruppur Subramaniam, president, Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex owners’ Association, says Mr. Rajinikanth continues to be a big draw at the box office.

“The advance booking is much better than his last two films though it cannot be said that it is comparable to the rush we experienced during Kabali. The film’s songs are a huge hit and that has also helped draw the crowds. Mr. Rajinikanth has also managed to draw in the younger demographic, who did not grow up watching him. He has managed to hold his own at the box office,” he says.

Many in the trade think Mr. Rajinikanth’s stardom and his ‘image’ as the go-getter suffered after his decision to quit politics citing health reasons in 2020. Mr. Rajinikanth made a grand announcement that he would enter politics in 2017, promising to reform the ‘system’ in Tamil Nadu. However, his plans were upstaged by the pandemic, which prevented him from starting a political party and contesting the elections.

Many are already saying that actor Vijay has overtaken Mr. Rajinikanth and taken the number one spot at the box office. Jailer also releases amidst a debate over whether the actor still has it in him to command the numbers at the box office. His previous film Annathe, which released immediately after his 2020 announcement, did not do well at the box office.

Unlike his previous films, Jailer will not have any early morning screenings.

