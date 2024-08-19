A life in the day of a fitness trainer

V. Sunil Kumar, once a housekeeper, has spent the last two decades in Chennai transforming lives as a fitness trainer.

Due to family circumstances, Sunil began working while still in school and took up several jobs. “I’ve also worked in the housekeeping department at a prominent hotel in Chennai, which had a gym…. I was eager to explore. The trainer there aught me the basics,” says the 47-year-old fitness trainer. Sunil then joined a gym outside. At the time, he weighed only 38 kg. He recalls the trainer asking him if he would be able to lift the equipment. Sunil traveled 4 kilometers each day to reach the gym and eventually went on to become a trainer himself. Today, Sunil trains a diverse group of clients, including youngsters, women, doctors, advocates, and tech professionals.

“I live in Mogappair and begin my day at 4:45 A.M., riding my bike to work. I’m a personal trainer at Slam Fitness. I stop along the way for a refreshing tea and two biscuits,” Mr.Kumar said. “My first client of the day is a doctor who is a regular at the gym,” he added. “I work with at least 15 clients each day, many of whom hold prominent professions. When they ask me about diet and fitness, it boosts my confidence,” he said with a smile.

On days when some members who have paid their fees don’t show up, Sunil reaches out to them to offer assistance and encourages them to return for their workouts. Women who are in the process of getting married seek Sunil’s advice on weight loss and fitness, while youngsters as young as 14, who are involved in sports, come to him to maintain their fitness. He noted that while there were only a few gyms in Chennai before, now every street seems to have one.

Amidst all this, each day Sunil makes sure to stay fit himself by working out for an hour and taking a thirty-minute walk. “I also compete in fitness competitions and have won several awards. I get invited as a judge for fitness events and as the Chief Guest for gym openings,” Mr.Kumar said.

“People in Chennai are increasingly serious about fitness, leading to a surge in gyms and rising demand. Post covid there’s been a notable shift toward prioritizing fitness.” he added. Sunil also educates himself about diet and nutrition to advise his clients. “My work isn’t just about training; it’s also about making sure my clients eat the right food at the right times,” he said.

He mentioned that Chennai has been a great teacher, helping him make new friends and offering valuable lessons each day. “This city has so much to offer and so much to learn from,” he concluded.