‘A institution thriving for 100 years is a testament to the dedication of the staff and perseverance of the founders’

February 24, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special postal cover was released at the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Vidyodaya Schools in the city on Saturday, February 24.

“Any organisation/institution excelling for 100 years is itself a testament to the dedication of the staff and the perseverance of the founders. Not many private institutions in India thrive for 100 years. Therefore, these kinds of special postal covers are issued rarely,” said G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, and added that these special covers would be on display in philatelic exhibitions.

M.K. Narayanan, former Governor of West Bengal, who delivered the presidential address at the event, said: “A school that started with less than a dozen pupils has since become a mighty oak, and has produced some of the most outstanding individuals that any country, or any generation, could wish for. It may be invidious to name names, considering the large number of very distinguished alumi that Vidyodaya has – many of whom have adorned prestigious appointments in the fields of medicine, law, banking, journalism, engineering, science and technology, and government services,” he pointed out.

Nothing that a 100 years is a long time for any institution, Mr. Narayanan said: “As younger members of Vidyodaya leave the hallowed portals of this institution, it is important that they realize that they stand on the cusp of a new era, and that the education they have received is not just for personal growth but for the betterment of society as a whole. The unique blend of knowledge values and skills that they have gained here need to be utilised for the good of society at large.”

The school, which began its journey in 1924, has now grown into a group of institutions – Vidyodaya Girls Higher Secondary School, Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary Academy, and Vidyodaya Nursery School – educating and moulding the lives of over 2,700 girls.

Madras High Court Judge R.N. Manjula said: “How can there be empowerment without women’s education? Knowing this very well, the founders of the institution have sown the seeds for women education.”

Jayanthi, Chairperson of the governing body of Vidyodaya Schools, said over the years, the school had improved its infrastructure, quality of education, and excelled in the field of sports. A centenary coffee-table book was also released during the event.