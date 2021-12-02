A hybrid experience awaits rasikas

Eight sabhas come together to arrange online concerts this Margazhi season

This Margazhi, rasikas can choose between watching concerts from the comfort of their homes or listen to their favourite musicians live.

The Federation of City Sabhas comprising Brahma Gana Sabha, Hamsdhwani, Narada Gana Sabha, Nada Sudha, Sri Rama Bhakta Jana Samajam, Parthasarathy Swamy Sabha, Indian Fine Arts Society, and Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha (Vani Mahal) has decided to offer online concerts via three online platforms. Audiences can choose between www.kalakendra.com, www.mdnd.in and www.eppomusic.com to buy tickets for the season, said federation treasurer R. Sundar.

A season pass for 70-odd performances is ₹3,500.

“We recorded the concerts from October 30. Several artists came and performed for the recordings despite the pouring rain. They ensured that they were at the venue on time and fully cooperated with the audio and video teams. We appreciate the commitment of the artists whose performances would be showcased from December 15. Many travelled to Chennai for these recordings that happened at Narada Gana Sabha and Vani Mahal,” he added.

Guru and Bharatanatyam dancer Urmila Sathyanarayana said her recording was on a day when the city witnessed the heaviest rain this season. “It was a truly unforgettable experience. My Nattuvangam artist, who lives in Chromepet, stayed at her student’s place the previous day and the camera crew stayed overnight at Narada Gana Sabha. Last year, I did feel strange dancing to an empty hall. But this year, I have gotten used to dancing in front of cameras and even mobile phones. I really appreciate the sabhas for the kind of effort they have taken to ensure the season goes on,” she said.

Good patronage

S. Sudhakar of Kalakendra said that last year around 8,000 online links were provided and these included those provided to members of sabhas.

“Around 20,000 people watched the performances. Online providers have to spend on server costs, cost of debit/credit card transactions, web streaming, and marketing promos,” he said.

K. Kalyanasundaram of www.mdnd.in said that all the concerts were new and rasikas can choose from music, dance, drama, Harikatha and Namasankeerthanam performances and lec dems. “Some artists have chosen to perform only in off-line concerts. Rasikas who want to watch them will have to go to the sabhas,” he added.

Kutcheri Seasons 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 had an estimated 2,500 live events/concerts each. Last year, on account of COVID-19, the number of offline events was estimated at around 50 and the online recorded and concerts were around 125. This year, the number of online concerts are estimated at 150. Around 250 offline events are expected to be held this season, Mr. Kalyanasundaram, who collects statistics of Margazhi season events regularly, added.