A host of safety measures this year

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has always been conducted in adherence to several rules. This year, a host of added precautions and safety norms has been put in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The School Education Department had earlier this month asked the centres in Tamil Nadu to follow the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the conduct of the examination. Chief Education Officers have sent these guidelines to all schools which are exam centres.

Till last year, candidates were expected to report to the centres an hour in advance. This year, candidates have been allotted staggered shifts to enter the centre from 11 a.m. The exam will begin at 2 p.m.

Candidates can carry a transparent water bottle and a 50-ml sanitizer bottle into the centre and wear masks and gloves. Every year, the candidates are checked and frisked. But this time, body pat frisking will not be done.

A metal detector, with a long handle, will be used. This will be done after a temperature check of the candidate is done with a thermal temperature gun at the entrance.