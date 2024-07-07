A high road at Triplicane that offers a variety of dishes at night

Triplicane High Road in Chennai has emerged as a thriving hub for nightlife, attracting particularly bachelors. Even families visiting the area opt to park their cars on the main road to indulge in the diverse culinary offerings or simply pack food to enjoy at home.

Pushcart chicken 65

This area boasts a plethora of shops specialising in biryani, offering their patrons a taste of authentic Muslim cuisine. In addition to biryani, there are shops offering ice cream, ‘jigarthanda’, and juice, as well as pushcarts selling chicken 65 by weight, garnished with lemon and onions.

Located at the entrance of Triplicane High Road, Hotel Bilal Biryani offers a unique speciality of beef dishes. “We have over 500 customers at night and more at weekend. Our menu has a variety of beef dishes, including beef rice, beef biryani, beef keema, and beef tikka,” says Mohammed Ikramullah, who runs the hotel. “People come here from all parts of Chennai. We have customers from Guduvancheri too,” he says. This place is open till 2 a.m.

Mohammed Masharik, who runs Hotel Minar, says people from Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia come down to his shop at night whenever they are visiting Chennai. Minar offers a diverse menu, including a few Malaysian dishes. It is open till midnight.

“We are from Kilakarai in Ramanathapuram, and we use masalas which are used in that region. We have ghee rice, appam, rabbit curry, and duck curry,” Mr. Masharik adds.

The famous Ratna Cafe, a vegetarian restaurant, is also located on this road. It attracts a large number of customers after sunset. A traffic policeman, who was on duty in this area on Saturday night, said, “Triplicane is home to many bachelors living in mansions. Most of them come here at night to grab some food. Those returning from the Marina beach too stop here [for food]. This area also attracts Muslim families for dinner.”

Lack of hygiene

Food enthusiasts visiting the area are worried at urination in the open and haphazard parking of vehicles. A. Rajesh of Tondiarpet, who came here for dinner on Saturday, said: “Efforts should be made to have cleaner streets and tidier shop surroundings. If you go further down the road, you will see the famous Triplicane Big Mosque. The government should take steps to maintain cleanliness and orderliness so that those who come here for a night out can have a pleasant experience,” he said.

