CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:34 IST

People welcome the govt.’s move on appointing ‘archakas’

Social media users on Saturday welcomed the appointment of archakas from all castes to temples governed by agamas and managed by the HR & CE Department. Many termed it a victory of Dravidian ideology.

A “half-a-century old dream come true” is how MP D. Ravikumar termed the appointment of ‘archakas’ from all castes. “Periyar strongly fought for the appointment of those wanting to be priests. Then it was Kalaignar who facilitated it by passing a G.O., amending the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act and waging several legal battles to ensure that the appointments become possible. It is in 2021 that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has implemented the order. Since there is no rule against the appointment of women as priests, they too should be permitted to do so,” he said.

G. Babu Jayakumar, the author of a recent book on Periyar, said, “Periyar organised a meeting on the issue a week before he died. This has been a long battle, to see persons of all castes in the sanctum sanctorum.”

