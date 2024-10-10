Political leaders in Tamil Nadu, cutting across party lines, condoled the death of veteran industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai said Tata was not only successful in carrying forward the legacy of the Tata Group in the business sector, but also emerged as a great philanthropist, like his forefathers. “Beyond business, he focused on national interest and social welfare. His death is a great loss to the nation,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss, in a social media post, said he was shocked to learn of the death of Tata. The history of industrial growth, particularly in the post-liberalisation period, cannot be written without the contributions made by Ratan Tata, he said. “He will remain in history as an influential personality,” Dr. Ramadoss added. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also condoled the death of Tata.

BJP State president K. Annamalai, in a social media post, said Tata gave a new meaning to charity and philanthropy throughout his life. “An ethical business leader who had always put fair practices and country’s interest over any short-term needs; who had imprinted his strong unshakeable values on the illustrious Tata Group with its strong corporate governance principles is no more with us… My sincere condolences to the Tata Group and his near and dear ones,” he said.

Expressing condolences, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said Tata’s death was a great loss. In a statement, he recollected the contributions of Tata Group in the post-Independence era in nation-building and the pivotal role played by Tata.

“Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I have tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians,” said actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan in a social media post.

