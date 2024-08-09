A great archer and one of the Last Seven Philanthropist Chieftains

A poem in Thirikatukam, an ancient Tamil literary work, says the only purpose of making money is charity (Eetharku Seika Porulai). While Thirikatukam belonged to the post-Sangam period, Tamil kings in the Sangam period stood testimony to the concept espoused by it. Prominent among them were Kadaiyezhu Vallalkal (Last Seven Philanthropist Chieftains), and Valivil Ori was one of them. He ruled the Kolli Hills. The Tamil Nadu government organises a festival every year in memory of Ori.

Though Sangam literary works make a reference to these chieftains, Sirupanaatru Padai, one of the ten literary works (Pattuppattu), praises the deeds of all of them. As his name suggests, Valvil Ori was a great archer. Poet Paranar says he was able to kill an elephant, a tiger, a deer, a wild boar, and a monitor lizard in a single shot. According to Tamil Lexicon, ori means the dark blue colour of matured honey, and it is believed that it was also the skin colour of Ori. The name of his horse with a mane was also called Ori.

Killed in a battle

According to Sirupanaatru Padai, he donated tracts of land boasting small hills and populated by sura punnai trees (Alexandrian laurel) with sweet-smelling flowers to koothars (dancers and singers). He constantly fought with another chieftain, Malaiyaman Thirumudikari, and was finally killed in a battle. Ori is said to have been born in the Kongu region. Through his skills in archery, he freed some parts of the Kongu region (the Kolli Hills and Rasipuram) from the Chera dynasty and ruled them. The Kolli Hills, ruled by Ori, is the natural boundary that separates the Chera and Chola countries.

The Kolli Hills is a major mountain range in the Eastern Ghats in Namakkal district. It is 48 km from Namakkal and there are 70 hairpin bends in the Kolli Hills. The mountain ranges from 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet above sea level. This mountain finds a mention in the works of Sangam literature. Earlier, there were 14 countries in the Kolli Hills that were ruled by Ori. In the present day, these countries have become 14 panchayats comprising 773 villages. Besides these 14 countries, Ori ruled four countries (the present-day Rasipuram). Information about Valvil Ori is available in Agananooru, Purananooru, Kurunthogai, Natrinai, and Sirupanaatru Padai.

A relative of Adhiyaman

Ori is said to belong to the last Sangam period. Historians define the period as from 145 AD to 200 AD and reckon that he had ruled from 145 AD to 165 AD. He was a great warrior who secured a place in Tamil history through charity. Tamil literary works say Ori gave gold to poets, elephants to Sri Lankans, and money to folk dancers. Every day, Ori used to donate an elephant. The people who received money or elephants would also receive food from him. Poets Paranar, Vanparanar, Kabilar, Kazhaithin Yanaiyar, Perunchithiranar, Nallur Nathanar, and Palathanar had sung in his praise. Ori was also said to be a relative of Adhiyaman, another philanthropist chieftain, who ruled Thagadur (the present-day Dharmapuri). Ori married Venmalai and they had a daughter, Paavai, alias Porkodi. Ori worshiped Kollikuzhiraraipalli Sivan (the Arappaleeswarar Temple).

Ori had a fort at Valappur in the Kolli Hills. He refused to be a vassal of Chera King Perum Cheral Irumporai. Already, there was enmity between Valvil Ori and Malaiyaman Thirumudikari. Following Ori’s refusal to accept Irumporai’s proposal, Malaiyaman joined hands with Perum Cheral Irumporai’s army and invaded the Kolli Hills. In the battle, Ori, his wife, and daughter were killed. Later, his country was given to Perum Cheral Irumporai’s army general Pittang Kottran.

It was late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi who started the annual festival to commemorate Ori. Since 1975, on every 17th and 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, the Valvil Ori Festival has been celebrated as a government function. Karunanidhi himself participated in the first edition held at the Kolli Hills on September 6, 1975, and unveiled a statue of Valvil Ori near the Kolli Malai bus stop at Semmedu. In this statue, Valvil Ori is sitting on his horse.

Besides the tribal people in the hills, those from various districts participate in the function. Archery competitions are also conducted. Various sections of people garland the Valvil Ori statue on the 18th of the Tamil month of Aadi. At the same time, the Aadi festival will be held at the Arappaleeswarar Temple, which attracts thousands of people. A community that claims that Valvil Ori belongs to their caste celebrates the festival on the 18th day of Aadi.

P. Periyasamy, a resident of the Kolli Hills, says that till now, people in the hills have referred to Valvil Ori as an incarnation of God. His skills in archery inspire many. “The government should take steps to collect historical evidence of Ori and inculcate the values espoused by him in the youth. The Valvil Ori festival should be celebrated in other districts too. The Tamil Nadu government shall open an archery training school in the name of Valvil Ori,” he adds.

