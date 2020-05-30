A-G orders notice to R.S. Bharathi on contempt plea

Advocate General Vijay Narayan on Friday ordered notice to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organising secretary R.S. Bharathi on a plea seeking consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings for his reported remark that some persons from the Scheduled Castes became judges because of alms provided by former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. The notice was ordered after hearing Naveen Kumar Murthi, counsel for the petitioner A. Antony Raj who claimed that Mr. Bharathi had made “very offensive, demeaning and derogatory” remarks against those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and also against judges in a speech delivered during a meet organised by Kalaignar Circle in Chennai on February 14.
While civil contempt of court petitions would be listed directly before the judges concerned, it was mandatory to obtain the A-G’s consent before listing criminal contempt of court petitions before a Division Bench of the court. Such consent had been made compulsory under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act of 1971 to avoid frivolous petitions.
On listing of such pleas seeking consent, the A-G had been adopting the practice of ordering notice to the other side and calling them up for a hearing either in person or through a lawyer. Only after hearing both sides, a call would be taken on granting consent. In the case of Mr. Bharathi, the A-G had listed the plea, seeking consent, for hearing on June 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism