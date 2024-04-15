A former CM crosses swords with a sitting MP in an engrossing battle at Ramanathapuram

April 15, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which was expected to acquire the status of a ‘VVIP constituency’ in the wake of reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had plans to enter the fray from there, has retained its high-profile status after former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam chose to contest from here as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP-led NDA.

Having lost the battle for the AIADMK leadership, he is contesting on the ‘jackfruit’ symbol. He is the second former Chief Minister after K. Kamaraj to contest in Lok Sabha election. BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai has promised that if Mr. Panneerselvam gets elected, it would change the fortunes of the constituency as he was “Mr. Modi’s personal choice”.

While his supporters and well-wishers are confident that Mr. Panneerselvam would win, at least by a slender margin, his opponents predict his defeat. Mr. Panneerselvam seeks to consolidate the votes of the Mukkulathor community, who have a substantial presence in the constituency. Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder John Pandian, an ally of the NDA, is trying his best to garner the votes of the Devendrakula Vellalars, another strong vote bank in the constituency. The campaign of AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran has also enthused the workers at the grassroots. “After decades of rivalry, the Mukkulathor and the Devendrakula Vellalar have come together on the same plank to vote for Mr. Panneerselvam. This is a big achievement,” said Dharani R. Murugesan, president, district unit of the BJP.

Sitting MP and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate K. Navas Kani, fielded on behalf of the DMK-led INDIA has the advantage of a strong alliance. He will be hoping to poll over 2.5 lakh Muslim votes, on a par with the Mukkulathors, which can tilt the scales in his favour. Though there are no major charges against Mr. Kani, there appears to be some hesitation among a section of voters in re-electing him. A chunk of voters, who are not affiliated to political parties, have grievances against both the State and Central governments. Almost every block in the district has been flagging irregularities in direct purchase centres, non-payment of claims by insurance companies and inadequate compensation given to crops affected in rainfall. As a coastal district, Ramanathapuram faces a slew of issues concerning fishermen. Their arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy have remained unresolved for decades.

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments – Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram and Mudukalathur from Ramanathapuram district; Aranthangi from Pudukkottai district; and Tiruchuli from Virudhunagar district. Muslims have a strong presence in Keelakarai, Yerwadi and Ramanathapuram Town. Likewise, persons from the Scheduled Caste community live in large numbers in Paramakudi. The Mukkulathors have their presence in Kamuthi, Sayalkudi and Tiruvadanai. Christians are in Mandapam, Rameswaram and Aranthangi and Yadavs are in Mudukalathur and in Ramanathapuram town respectively.

Mr. Kani takes credit for bringing in development to the rail sector, including a facelift to the Ramanathapuram Railway Station. He claims that his efforts had succeeded in bringing back Tamil workers who were stranded in the UAE, Malaysia and other parts of the world.“The State will witness growth and peace including a long-term solution to Katchatheevu only if the INDIA bloc wins,” he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam also plays the ‘sympathy card’, stating that he had been pained by the way he was treated by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. His efforts seem to pay off among sections of the Mukkulathor community.

In 2019, the AMMK candidate polled over 1.25 lakh votes. Pockets like Mudukalathur, Kamudhi have the dominant presence of Mukkulathors, who are likely to throw their weight behind Mr. Panneerselvam. Moreover, Rajya Sabha member Dharmar, a staunch supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam, is working overtime to ensure his victory. “I can repay my debt to my political guru by making him win from my town...” he said.

The AIADMK has fielded Jayaperumal, and is banking on its popular ‘two-leaves’ symbol. The party’s lead campaign manager, and MLA R.B. Udayakumar said that the sitting MP had done nothing for the constituency. The NTK has fielded Chandra Jayapal. She is hopeful of making a mark and says people want a change for good. The NTK leader Seeman has been a fighter and would fight till the last for the sake of the economically weaker sections and for the well meaning growth. The voters are fed up with the Dravidian leaders and openly wish a new era is born. As many as 25 candidates are in the fray. Besides Mr. Panneerselvam, there are five other O. Panneerselvams contesting on free symbols this poll.

