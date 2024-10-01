A few distinguished Tamil scholars whose contributions deserve better recognition

Quite a few distinguished Tamils have made significant contributions to the growth of their language and culture, especially during the pre-Independence era. However, their contributions are acknowledged only in a ritualistic manner at commemorative events.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Gopalan, a nonagenarian from Chennai, emphasises the importance of more thoroughly recognising the efforts of numerous scholars and connoisseurs in the development and promotion of the Tamil language. He notes that these scholars played a crucial role, despite challenging circumstances. Among them, he says, are U. V. Swaminatha Iyer (U.Ve.Sa.), known as the Grand Old Man of Tamil; M.P. Sivagnanam (Ma.Po.Si.), referred to as Silamboli Selvar; T.K. Chidambaranatha Mudaliar (TKC), popularly known as Rasika Mani; R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, an influential parliamentarian and India’s first Finance Minister; and Desika Vinayagam Pillai, renowned as Kavimani.

All the figures are, in a sense, contemporaries: U.Ve.Sa. (1855-1942), Ma.Po.Si. (1906-1995); Rasika Mani (1881-1954), Shanmukham Chetty (1892-1953), and Kavimani (1876-1954). There is a memorial for U.Ve.Sa. at Uthamathanapuram, his place of birth in Tiruvarur district, and a statue on the campus of Presidency College, Chennai. There is a statue for Ma.Po.Si. at T. Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government remembers many prominent personalities, including those who had worked for the promotion of Tamil, by garlanding their statues or busts at 81 memorials maintained by the Information Department, besides organising 41 State-level and 79 district-level events. Since 2012, the Tamil Development Department has been giving away an award to perpetuate Swaminatha Iyer’s memory. There are awards named after many others, too. On April 29 (the birth anniversary of Pavendar Bharatidasan) every year, the Tamil Development Department pays tributes to poets of the Sangam era at the pillars erected in different parts.

Plea to the British

Memorials can be built for the others too. Or, scholarships, awards, and prizes can be instituted at all the educational institutions to perpetuate their memory. Immediately after the death of U.Ve.Sa., the British government was requested by many to name the Presidency College after him. But this appeal is yet to be acted upon, says Mr. Gopalan.

To the uninitiated, it must be pointed out that the personalities are no mere mortals. To quote Encyclopaedia of Indian Literature (Vol. V), published by the Sahitya Akademi (as reprinted in 1999), U.Ve.Sa. “resurrected Tamil’s rich ancient literature and cultural heritage from appalling neglect and wanton destruction of centuries. What he revived constitutes the major bulk of Tamil’s ancient and medieval literature.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Tamil scholar died on April 28, 1942, The Hindu wrote two days later: “Great classics like Manimekalai and Tholkappiyam were beyond the reach of average students till Dr. Swaminatha Aiyar took up the task of editing and annotating them. His greatness lay not merely in the fact that he edited these and other classics but also in the fact that he taught several generations of students to read and write Tamil correctly.”

Ma.Po.Si. demonstrated that lack of formal education was no bar to acquiring scholarship in any language. As the Encyclopaedia points out, he was a “self-educated man”, starting his life as a compositor at a printing press and going on to master the Tamil classics without the aid of any teacher. Politically, his life saw U-turns. But he was steadfast in promotion of Tamil. He wrote over 100 books, which included biographies (V.O. Chidambaram), chronicles of the national movement in the country, the contribution of Tamils and Tamil Nadu to the freedom struggle, and literary works — Valluvar Vakutha Vazhi and Ilankovin Chilambu. His book on Vallalar Kanda Orumaippadu received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1966. Six years later, he was awarded the Padma Shri.

A product of the elite of Madras, Shanmukham Chetty, like Ma.Po.Si., had an active career in politics, initially with the Swaraj group of the Congress and then with the Justice Party. However, his seminal contribution was his steadfast commitment to the Tamil Isai movement. He wrote commentaries on Silapaddhikkaram and Kuttrala Kuravanji, besides essays on Kamba Raamayanam.

TKC, Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Endowments Board and an authority on Kamba Raamayanam, was more known for supporting fine arts. His residence at Mylapore was the “centre where several dance recitals were held by classical exponents of Bharatanatyam”, said The Hindu in its obituary note on him on February 17, 1954. Likewise, his place at Courtallam (now in Tenkasi), where he played host to many leaders, including C. Rajagopalachari, was another hub of cultural activity (TKC died at Courtallam). Like Chetty, he was fond of Kuttrala Kuravanji and instrumental in influencing Rukumini Devi Arundale and her institution, Kalakshetra, in the presentation of the work on the stage. He was also a great protagonist of Tamil Isai.

Gift for poetry

Kavimani, it is said, was born with the gift for poetry. Describing his service as “multi-faceted,” the Encyclopaedia says his contribution to children’s literature was the best. His Malarum Malaiyum (1938), a collection of poems, was billed as the first of its kind. His penchant for humour and satire, apart from his excellent translation skills, was well known. Given the greatness of all the personalities, it would be fitting that their memory is perpetuated in better ways.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.