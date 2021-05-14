‘A few days more needed to gauge lockdown impact’

CHENNAI

14 May 2021 23:29 IST

Shopkeepers and traders open to tougher norms: Minister

It would take another five or six days to know the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on the chain of transmission, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

To a question on whether the lockdown had helped in reducing COVID-19 cases, he said as there was increased movement of people during the lockdown, it was decided to intensify the lockdown during the all-party meeting. “People also want the same. Though livelihood is affected during the lockdown, this is about lives and we will have to face a huge impact. The traders’ association has said it is ready to accept the additional restrictions during the lockdown,” he said.

With the Tamil Nadu Oxygen Container Express reaching the city in the early hours of Friday, the Minister, on conducting an inspection, said the 80 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen received from Rourkela would be distributed to various districts in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

“Oxygen is the biggest need for patients with COVID-19. The State government has been taking several steps to improve oxygen supply in the State,” he said. Efforts would be made to ensure continued supply of oxygen from Rourkela and other places, he said.

The deans of medical college hospitals were told to ensure optimum use of oxygen, the Minister added.