A ‘feast’ during the solar eclipse

Participants having food in the “feasting demonstration” organised by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam in Coimbatore during solar eclipse on Thursday.

Participants having food in the “feasting demonstration” organised by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam in Coimbatore during solar eclipse on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Nearly 100 people had idli, vada and khichdi during eclipse

In an attempt to debunk the perceived superstition of having to avoid the consumption of cooked food during a solar eclipse, members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) organised a ‘feasting demonstration’ here on Thursday.

Led by TPDK president K. Ramakrishnan, the demonstration saw participants eating food items like idli, vada and khichdi between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the period of the annular solar eclipse.

“This superstition is firmly rooted in villages and cities even today,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

Around 100 people took part, including members of outfits like the Tamilar Vidiyal Katchi and the May 17 Movement. “A few onlookers also came forward and ate with us,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

This was the first time the TPDK had organised such a demonstration, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

The ‘feast’ was organised in front of the Periyar statue at Gandhipuram.

