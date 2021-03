Coimbatore

28 March 2021 01:02 IST

Actor and BJP campaigner Namitha appealed to her fans to vote for the BJP, while campaigning for Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in Ramnagar on Friday. She reached out to her fans by addressing them machan in Tamil, an endearment she is known for, amid claps. She also briefly danced with the team.

