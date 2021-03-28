Actor and BJP campaigner Namitha appealed to her fans to vote for the BJP, while campaigning for Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in Ramnagar on Friday. She reached out to her fans by addressing them machan in Tamil, an endearment she is known for, amid claps. She also briefly danced with the team.
A familiar endearment
