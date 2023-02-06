A facility for students in Madras University is scouting for financial support

February 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The World University Service Centre recently completed its 50 th year but is struggling to stay afloat.

The centre was built on donated land and remains under the supervision of the University of Madras. The university’s Vice-Chancellor is the chairman of the committee that maintains the centre. It was conceived as a facility for students who visit the city for academic purposes and has 45 double rooms and six single rooms beside two dormitories with a capacity to house 35 students each.

The pandemic, however, left the centre without sufficient funds even to pay salaries. There are around 10 persons who maintain the centre.

University Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri agreed that the centre required “improvement and good maintenance”. As for the chairmanship, he said: “It is an honorary position. A secretary has been appointed and he deals with its functioning.”

In the past two years, Jamuna Thiagarajan, a former Madras University professor whose husband V.N. Thiagarajan had taken the initiative to set up the centre in the late 1960s, wrote to the Governor-Chancellor, the Chief Minister and the University Vice-Chancellor.

She recalled the importance of the centre that was inaugurated in 1970 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, appealing that it be renovated and services be used fully for the purpose it was conceived.

The WUS was allotted a ward with 20 designated beds in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Tambaram Sanatorium respectively for the benefit of students, she said. The self-contained facility had a medical centre and a store for the visitors.

At present, a bona fide student can rent an accommodation at the centre for ₹110 a day. Similarly, college staff can avail themselves of a room for ₹175 or ₹200 depending on their requirement.

“It has been incurring losses for three years now because of the pandemic. Students did not come and we did not have enough money to pay salaries to the staff. The auditorium in the centre is rented out for functions,” the source said.

With normalcy returning, the Centre is receiving some students and teachers. “We have started paying salaries but we still have to pay arrears to the staff. Once we return to normal, we want to renovate it,” he added.

The post of general secretary of the centre is held on rotation with the Principal of a city college elected to the post.