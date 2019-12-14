A draw of lots to choose candidates

At a time when instances of auctioning of village panchayat president posts are being reported from different parts of the State, Srirangapuram village in Theni district has chosen to tread a different path.

The people in the village resorted to a draw of lots to choose their candidates.

According to official sources, the villagers allegedly gathered at the community hall on Friday and organised a draw of lots to select candidates for the posts of panchayat president and nine panchayat ward members.

The village, falling under the Theni panchayat union, has a majority of people belonging to an intermediate caste and a section to a Scheduled Caste.

The post of the village president and one of the nine ward member posts had been reserved for the Scheduled Caste, officials added.

It is said that the names of all the aspirants were written in pieces of paper and a draw of lots was organised for the 10 posts in the village panchayat.

Probe ordered

When reporters enquired about the development, an official from the district administration said the tahsildar and the Block Development Officer concerned had been instructed to visit the village to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Late on Friday evening, the Returning Officer lodged a complaint with the Veerapandi police station.

Superintendent of Police Saicharan Thejaswi said that the complaint had been forwarded to the judicial magistrate, Theni, and the legal process has been initiated. “Preliminary investigation revealed that there was no money or auctioning involved. Based on the direction of the judicial magistrate, further action will be taken,” he said.

However, villagers asserted that they had conducted the ‘elections’ and only those elected by draw of lots will file their nominations.