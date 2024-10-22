A DMK nominee was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha for being underaged

As a factor, age has always been a subject of public discussion in politics. In the judiciary, a few judges had to lose their post after it was established that they were overaged.

Exactly 50 years ago, when the DMK was in an unassailable position in the 234-seat Assembly with a commanding majority of at least 170 members, it was an embarrassment to the party to find that one of its candidates in the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha was underaged, leading to his disqualification. The nominee in question was Valampuri John, an advocate- turned-writer-journalist-politician. An eloquent orator, he had authored a number of Tamil books on literature, politics, and Siddha medicine.

Eight candidates fought it out

On the day of polling (March 21, 1974), there were eight candidates in the fray for six seats: S.A. Khaja Mohideen (the Muslim League), M. Kadharsha, C.D. Natarajan, John, and G. Lakshmanan (all DMK); former Comptroller and Auditor-General S. Ranganathan (Independent); R. Mohanarangam (AIADMK); and V. Subramaniam (Swatantra Party). The night before, the AIADMK announced that Mohanarangam would “retire” from the contest in favour of Ranganathan. While the first five nominees were declared winners as all of them had secured more than the requisite value of votes of 3,201, the interesting aspect was that Ranganathan, who also got the support of two Congress parties (Organisation and the Requisitionists or the Ruling) and the Forward Bloc, finished at the top with 4,100 votes. Polling was marked by abstentions, too. The Communist Party of India (CPI), which had decided to support the AIADMK, stayed away from the voting as Ranganathan was perceived to be “a nominee of the Congress (O)”.

Battle at High Court

The two losers — Mohanarangam and Subramaniam who secured nil and 300 votes respectively —did not want to take it lying down. They chose to carry on a legal battle against John. They approached the Madras High Court one after the other. Their plea was that John, who had declared his age as 31, was not qualified to contest as his age was below 30, the minimum age prescribed for entry to the Rajya Sabha. In support of his contention, the AIADMK candidate pointed out that at the time of enrolling himself in the Bar Council, John had declared his date of birth as May 14, 1946. The same date was there on the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) eligible list. Also, in the provisional electoral roll prepared by the Madras Municipal Corporation in 1973, the age of the DMK MP was mentioned as 28. Both the petitioners wanted to be declared winners in the event of John getting disqualified, according to reports published by The Hindu on April 28 and May 4, 1974.

Election set aside

The petitions were admitted by Justice S. Mohan of the Madras High Court on May 7 and five months later, on October 14, the court set aside John’s election. Justice Mohan had relied on the school records and the entries in the Bar Council’s documents. Though a parish priest, who had claimed to have baptised the DMK candidate in 1943, gave an oral evidence before the court, the judge called him “highly interested” and pointed out that he travelled from Thoothukudi to Chennai along with John’s brother. Besides, there was no “contemporaneous attempt” to prove the genuineness of the Baptism Register which, Justice Mohan held, was admittedly not the original and could not be relied upon. The court found “unconvincing and thoroughly unsatisfactory” the submission by the priest that the original Baptism Register had been burnt.

Appeal dismissed

The DMK candidate moved the Supreme Court which gave him a respite for the purpose of “attending the Rajya Sabha sessions for the prescribed minimum number of days, but without participating in the proceedings and drawing salary and allowances, pending the disposal of his appeal,” reported The Hindu on November 21, 1974. About two-and-a-half years later, the appeal was dismissed.

Subsequently, there was a change in John’s political affiliation. He chose the AIADMK, the traditional adversary of the DMK. In February 1983, he was elected to the Legislative Council as an AIADMK member. A year later, he eventually made it to the Rajya Sabha as the AIADMK nominee. Among those who were elected to the Upper House along with him were Jayalalithaa (AIADMK), Vaiko (then in the DMK and now the MDMK leader), and K.V. Thangkabalu (Congress). In the intervening period, the then Chief Minister and AIADMK founder, M.G. Ramachandran, launched a Tamil periodical, Thaai, which was edited by John.

Switching parties

Originally considered a supporter of Jayalalithaa, John later fell out of her favour and remained with the AIADMK (Janaki Ramachandran-JR) at the time of the split in the party after the death of MGR in December 1987. He was even fielded in Papanasam against the then chief of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), G.K. Moopanar. He fared miserably, securing only 8.9% of the votes polled. After the merger of the AIADMK (JR) with the AIADMK led by Jayalalithaa, John first went to the Janata Dal, then the Congress, and eventually the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar). His political career effectively came to an end soon as he could not cope with the fast-paced developments in the State. In May 2005, he died at a hospital in Chennai while undergoing treatment for kidney failure. As he is still remembered for his forceful articulation of views, the age episode in his career, too, is discussed in informed circles.