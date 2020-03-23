A DIY approach to sanitisers

While the police across the State have started making santisers for use in stations, the Tiruvallur district police have gone a step further — they will start distributing them to panchayats in their jurisdiction.

Following a shortage of sanitisers, six Armed Reserve constables attached to the Tiruvallur police were trained by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) in making santisers.

Following this, they started making the disinfectant in the Armed Reserve police barracks. Women’s self-help groups in the district have also been roped in to make santisers and masks.

“As on date, we are making five litres every day and supplying them to 29 police stations, five Deputy Superintendent of Police offices and the office of the Superintendent of Police. From Monday, we will be increasing the production to 20 litres,” said P. Aravindan, Tiruvallur SP.

The santisers are checked for quality by health officials. On Sunday, the policemen approached a few panchayats in Tiruvallur district to explain the features of the santisers. From Monday, they will be provided to them.

SHGs involved

Four SHGs are involved in making sanitisers and masks. While the sanitisers, called Thiruveer, are made by two SHGs under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, the masks are made by the SHGs from TNSRLM and Tamil Nadu Urban Livlihood Misson.

“They were also trained by the DPH. A minimum of 60 litres and maximum of 120 litres of sanitiser are made every day. It is supplied to the local bodies,” said an official.

As on date, the 500 ml sanitisers are available for ₹200. “We will be packaging them in 100 ml and 200 ml also. We will also be handing over the stock to the DPH and they will distribute it to other departments and temples. The bottles will also be provided to District Supply and Marking Society” the official added.