A discussion on sleep and dental health in children

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 01:58 IST

Event will be conducted on January 29

We Little and The Hindu Wellness Series will present a webinar on ‘Sleep Disruptions in Kids — A Slow Pandemic’ on January 29.

Shifa Shamsudeen, founder and director of We Little and a preventive paediatric dentist, will touch on the connection between problems in oral cavity and sleep. She and her team works on children’s dental requirements and have brought out what they call a sleep passport — a booklet for parents and children that gives pointers on a healthy sleep routine from infancy to 18 years of age.

The booklet provides a pictorial description of low-quality sleep and highlights the symptoms, causes and effects of mouth breathing and sleep disordered breathing (SDB), an upper airway dysfunction.

Saturday’s webinar, which begins at 11 a.m., will offer expert insights from Umakant Katwa, instructor of paediatrics, Harvard Medical School.